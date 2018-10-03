Central hosts 1-mile relay

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Hector Morales (black) races North Surry’s Cole Sutphin (blue) and Forbush’s Cooper Cagna (red) to the finish line. - Cory Smith | The News Nolan Poindexter was one-of-five Surry Central runners to finish in the top-10 of Wednesday’s mile race as Fisher River Park. - Cory Smith | The News Brooklyn Lester of Surry Central had the lowest individual time in the girls mile relay, 6:19.40. - Cory Smith | The News North Surry sophomore Amelia York finished second among 29 competitors with a mile time of 6:52.30. - -

DOBSON — Five teams from the Western Piedmont 2A Conference braved an unusually toasty October afternoon to take part in the Fisher River 1 Mile Relay on Wednesday.

Surry Central, North Surry, Walkertown, and Forbush each had enough competitiors to qualify for the team competition in either the male or female categories. Carver was also present for the meet, and the Yellow Jackets had a number of individuals take part in the races.

Central coach Jason Bryant called Wednesday’s event a more laid-back version of a cross country meet. The relay format allowed competitors to focus on push for a shorter time period and compete as both individuals and as part of a team.

In the relay, teams would have one competitor run a mile before tagging their teammate for the next leg of the relay. This went on until all four members completed the race. Individuals not part of the relay squad had their times used when calculating team averages.

Forbush’s four-person relay team one the boys competition with an overall time of 23:25.00. Surry Central wasn’t far behind at 23:50.30. Rounding out the boys race was North Surry at 25:53.40 and Walkertown at 27:52.10.

As a whole team, Surry Central won the points battle. Central had racers finish at 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 13 with an average mile time of 5:36.42. Forbush came in second with racers finishing 1, 5, 6, 12, and 14 and an average mile time of 6:01.48. North Surry did not have enough participants for the points competition.

The following results are the individual mile times for the boys: 1 Nate Warden of Forbush 5:14.90, 2 Eli Riggs of North Surry 5:15.50, 3 Javier Salazar of Surry Central 5:15.80, 4 Elek Wyble of Surry Central 5:16.70, 5 Diego Vega of Surry Central 5:27.70, 6 Samuel Odom Forbush 5:28.60, 7 Chasten Coleman of Forbush 5:31.80, 8 Taru Stallings of Carver 5:49.60,9 Nolan Poindexter of Surry Central 5:59.10, 10 Matthew Collins of Surry Central 6:02.80, 11 Elijah Loy of Walkertown 6:05.20, 12 Colin Brady of Walkertown 6:22.20,13 Danny Loflin of Walkertown 6:27.80, 14 Darian Seals of North Surry 6:29.70, 15 Ethan Snow of Forbush 6:42.40, 16 Ben Thomason of North Surry 6:58.80, 17 Hector Morales of Surry Central 7:06.80, 18 Cole Sutphin of North Surry 7:09.40, 19 Cooper Cagna of Forbush 7:09.70, 20 Brayden Millner of Walkertown 7:11.30, 21 Collin Baker of Carver 7:35.10, 22 Camren Winde of Walkertown 8:13.40, 23 Landon Stroud of Walkertown 8:16.10, 24 Branden Lowe of Walkertown 8:21.60, and Malik Thomas of Carver 8:46.30.

Surry Central’s girls won the four-person relay for their competition. The Lady Eagles finished with a total relay time of 27:36.70. This was nearly 1.5 minutes faster than Forbush’s relay time of 29:00.40.

Central’s girls placed 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 14 for first in the points competition. The Eagles also averaged a mile time of 6:57.18. Next was Forbush with finishes at 3, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 with an average mile time of 7:17.56. Rounding out the top-3 was North Surry with an average mile time of 7:40.36 and finishes at 2, 8, 15, 16, and 18.

The following results are the individual mile times for the girls: 1 Brooklyn Lester of Surry Central 6:19.40, 2 Amelia York of North Surry 6:52.30, 3 Yamel Cortez of Forbush 6:59.10, 4 Elizabeth Antunez of Surry Central 7:00.30, 5 Yadira Osorio of Surry Central 7:00.40, 6 Natalia Holcomb of Forbush 7:03.00, 7 Ashley Alexander of Walkertown 7:06.40, 8 Yulisa Antunez of Surry Central 7:09.20, 9 Lindsey Cairey of Walkertown 7:10.60, 10 Natalia Guerrero of North Surry 7:11.20, 11 Audrey Poindexter of Surry Central 7:16.60,1 2 Laura Wyrick of Forbush 7:18.70, 13 Lorena Mendoza of Forbush 7:28.40, 14 Darlene Valverde of Forbush 7:38.60, 15 Andi Synder of Forbush 7:39.60, 16 Dayanara Andaya of Walkertown 7:40.50, 17 Hannah Brady of Walkertown 7:42.70, 18 Perla Delgado of Forbush 7:47.90, 19 Melissa Mendoza of North Surry 7:50.50, 20 Maddie Creed of North Surry 8:06.10, 21 Reina Martinez of Surry Central 8:08.40, 22 Natalie Slate of North Surry 8:21.70, 23 Emily Whitacker of Forbush 8:43.90, 24 Monica Ferguson of Carver 9:03.40, 25 Caroline Montoya of Forbush 9:37.80, 26 Chloe Fletcher of Carver 10:18.20, 27 Brisa Aguilar of Forbush 10:38.00, 28 Miranda Bellanger of Forbush 11:04.90, and 29 Carla Huggins of Forbush 13:29.10.

WPAC teams compete at Fisher River

