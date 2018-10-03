Cardinals XC travels to Patrick Co.

STUART, Va. — East Surry crossed the state line into Patrick County, Virginia, to take part in a 9-team cross country meet Monday.

The Cardinals were the only North Carolina team to compete in the Patrick County P.D. Meet held at the Patrick County High Course. East was also the only 1A team to compete in the meet.

Other teams included: 2A Martinsville; 3A Tunstall, Patrick County, and Magna Vista; 4A Bassett and George Washington; 5A Halifax County; and 6A Franklin County.

The boys competed first in the 5000 meter run. Cooper Motsinger led the Cardinals with a time of 20:27.00, good enough for 17th overall among 101 contestants. Shortly behind Motsinger was Landon Smith. Smith finished 21st overall with a time of 20:57.73.

Four other Cardinals finished in the top-50 of the boys race: Devin Hill 22:08.20, Nicholas Montgomery 22:09.67, Jackson Allen 22:28.59, and Cameron Edwards 22:30.28.

Rounding out the field for East Surry were the following racers: Erik Barron 23:22.70, Nicholas Lawson 24:12.89, Joseph Ellison 24:46, Josh Pack 25:46.00, Wyatt Hart 25:53.92, Mason Litteral 26:36.16, and Nathanial Pack 26:41.99.

East Surry’s boys finished fifth of the seven teams with an average time of 21:38.24. Franklin County won the boys’ portion of the meet by having six of their contestants finish in the top 10, including each of the top four. Franklin also had an average time of 19:01.11, 49 seconds faster than the second place team, Bassett.

Sophomore Courtney Brown was East Surry’s only female racer. Brown’s 5000 meter time of 24:53.23 was good enough for ninth place out of 62 racers. Franklin County won the girls portion of the meet five racers finishing in the top 10. Franklin’s average time of 23:03.08 was almost three minutes faster than that of Bassett, the second-place team.

The Cardinals will compete in the Northwest 1A Conference Championship on October 18 in Kernersville.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

