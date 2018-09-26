Rain on their Parade

Cory Smith | The News Rosie Craven reaches for a serve in the No. 5 singles match against Surry Central. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Abbie Koons won her first set 7-5 before the match was postponed due to weather. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Haily Robertson reaches for a serve against East Surry Wednesday. - Cory Smith | The News Rachel Carter of the Golden Eagles came into Wednesday’s match with a perfect 10-0 record at the No. 6 spot. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Wednesday’s tennis match was circled on both Surry Central and East Surry’s schedules. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans, as the match was cut short due to weather.

Redemption was on the mind of the Golden Eagles. Central (11-1, 9-0) only has one blemish on their schedule thanks to the Lady Cardinals. Since then, the Eagles have won nine straight matches and are ranked just outside the top-10 in the state’s 2A division.

East Surry (12-2, 4-2) began the season with eight straight win before falling to Bishop McGuinness. The Lady Cards then won five more consecutive matches before once again coming up short against the Villains on Tuesday. Bishop is ranked second in the state in 1A, while East comes up right behind them at fourth.

Three singles matches were completed before the storm arrived, with East winning each one. The first to finish was the No. 3 match between the Cards Carson Payne and the Eagles Mattie Grace Snow. Payne won the first set 6-4 before flying through the second 6-1.

Finishing around the same time was the No. 4 singles match. Haley Gilley defeated Central’s Haily Robertson 6-2, 6-1 to put the Cardinals up 2-0 in the match.

The No. 1 singles match finished just before the match was called. East’s Abigail Martin kept her undefeated streak alive with a pair of 6-3 set wins over Central’s Hannah Pardue.

The remaining three singles matches looked as if they could go either way. At the No. 2 spot, East’s Sarah Mann was a game away from forcing a third-set tiebreaker against Sarah Marion. Marion won the first set 6-2, but Mann took a 4-1 lead in the second set. Marion won back-to-back games to cut the lead to 4-3. Each won one of the next two games before the match was called.

Cardinal Rosie Craven won the first set of the No. 5 singles match 6-3. Surry Central’s Mamie Smith won consecutive games just before the rain to take a 4-3 lead in the second.

Perhaps the most competitive singles match of the day occurred at the No. 6 spot. Central’s Rachel Carter put her unbeaten record on the line against East Surry’s Abbie Koons. Koons led 4-3, then 5-4 and 6-5 before finally pulling ahead for a 7-5 first set victory. The two weren’t able to start the second set.

With the regular season coming to a close, the teams may not resume the match if conference bouts interfere. No decision has been made as of this time.

Both teams are active in their respective conferences again tonight. East Surry will host Winston-Salem Prep (0-5, 0-5) and Central will host North Surry (1-9, 1-4).

East-Central tennis clash stopped with no decision due to rain

