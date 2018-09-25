Lady Hounds fallto West Stokes, 7-2

Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Madison Stockman hits a forehand in the No. 5 singles match against West Stokes. - Cory Smith | The News The Lady Hounds’ top seed Callie Willard slices on the run against the Wildcats. - Cory Smith | The News McKensie Bare was one of two Greyhounds to earn a singles victory in Tuesday’s match, a 6-0, 7-5 victory at the No. 3 spot. -

Hard times continue for the Lady Greyhounds’ tennis team. North Surry dropped to 1-10 with a 7-2 loss to West Stokes.

Monday’s loss marks the North’s eighth consecutive loss on the season and the fifth straight in Western Piedmont 2A Conference play. Despite the final score heavily favoring the Wildcats, a number of close matches could’ve gone either way.

The Greyhounds actually began the match up 1-0 thanks to Carley Freeman. Freeman defeated West Stokes’ No. 6 seed, Ramsey Miller, in straight sets. After a 6-0 victory in the first set, Freeman led 3-2 in the second before winning three of the final four games to take a 6-3 second-set win.

West’s Kaylee Hobgood tied the match at 1-1 with a win at the No. 4 spot. Hobgood defeated Juliana Cooke 6-2, 6-1. The Wildcats soon took the lead after Carleigh Lovell fell to West’s No. 2 seed Torrie Preston 6-3, 6-0.

The Lady Cats took a 3-1 advantage with a win at the No. 1 spot. Sydney Preston took the first set 6-2 against Callie Willard before leading 3-2 in the second. Sydney won three straight games to win the second set 6-3.

Madison Stockman nearly won North’s second singles match at the No. 5 spot. Stockman dropped the first set 6-3 but took a 3-0 lead in the second. Rhyan Sapp of West Stokes mounted a comeback and cut the lead to 3-2 and the 4-3. Sapp won three straight to take the second set 6-4.

With West needing just one more victory to claim the match, all eyes were on the No. 3 singles match between McKensie Bare and the Wildcats’ Sarah Grace Sells. Bare swept her opponent in the first set, but started the second set down 3-0. Bare mounted a slow comeback and eventually tied the set at 5-5 before winning 7-5 to keep North Surry fighting.

The duo of Sydney and Torrie Preston ended the match with an 8-4 win in No. 1 doubles against North’s Willard and Lovell. Both the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches were decided by an 8-6 margin. West’s Sells and Hobgood defeated Bare and Stockman at the No. 2 spot and Sapp and Miller defeated Cook and Keyanna Barnes in the No. 3 match.

North Surry returns to the courts Thursday when they face the WPAC’s top team, Surry Central (11-1, 9-0).

