NCHSAA changes fall playoff schedule

CHAPEL HILL — Numerous local sporting events were cancelled during and in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. The North Carolina High School High School Athletic Association announced a series of postseason changes on Monday to accommodate the rescheduling of these contests.

The following is the statement released by the NCHSAA on Monday, September 24:

“The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors and Commissioner Que Tucker have made the decision to adjust the playoff calendar for fall sports following historic flooding and devastation in many areas of eastern North Carolina.

‘The complexity of adjusting dates for playoff rounds and state championships in fall sports are difficult even in the best of times; however, we must do everything in our power to do what is best for the students who participate in our programs across the state,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “Minimizing risk of injury while providing a wholesome athletic environment that supports and enriches the educational experience for our student-athletes must always be paramount in our decision making.”

Changes in the playoff schedules and seeding processes range from minor time adjustments to season extensions. Below is a list of postseason schedules with changes included.

Women’s Golf

Reporting Deadline: October 10th 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional Championships: October 15th (no change)

State Championships: October 22nd-23rd (no change)

Cross Country

Reporting Deadline: October 19th 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional Championships: October 27th (no change)

State Championships: November 3rd (no change)

Women’s Tennis

Individual Regional Championships: October 19th-20th (no change)

Individual State Championships: October 26th-27th (no change)

Dual-Team reporting deadline: October 15th (no change)

Dual-Team State Championships: November 3rd (no change)

Volleyball

Prior to 11:59 p.m., October 20th, teams affected by the hurricane are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation—maximum of five (5) matches per week; however, daily limitations remain unchanged

Seeding: October 22nd (changed from October 18th)

First Round: October 23rd

Second Round: October 25th

Third Round: October 27th

Fourth Round: October 30th

Semifinals: November 1st

State Championship: November 3rd (no change)

Men’s Soccer

Seeding: October 31st (changed from October 29th)

First Round: November 3rd

Second Round: November 6th

Third Round: November 8th

Fourth Round: November 10th

Regionals: November 13th

State Championship: November 17th (no change)

Football

Last Regular Season Play date: November 9th (changed from November 2nd)

Seeding: November 10th (changed from November 3rd)

First Round: November 16th

Second Round: November 23rd

Third Round: November 30th

Regionals: December 7th

State Championships: December 14th – 15th (changed from December 8th, sites TBD)

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

