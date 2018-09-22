Bears fall to Villains

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Olivia Malone earned the team’s lone singles victory in Thursday’s match against Bishop McGuinness. - Cory Smith | The News Southpaw Ashtyn Myers lunges for a back hand in the No. 2 singles match. - Cory Smith | The News Olivia Perkins of the Granite Bears hits a backhand in the No. 3 singles match against Bishop McGuinness. -

Mount Airy continues to struggle on the tennis court as the Lady Bears dropped their fourth conference match to Bishop McGuinness. The Villains (12-1, 6-0) defeated Mount Airy (2-8, 1-4) 8-1 to remain in first in the Northwest 1A Conference.

Bishop took a quick 1-0 lead after Lydia Cortes scored a singles victory at the No. 2 spot. Cortes defeated Mount Airy’s Ashtyn Myers 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 1 singles match was an intriguing one between Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion and Bishop’s Claire Rogers. Rogers took the first set 6-1 by winning five straight games. Then, Marion built a 4-1 lead in the second set, eventually winning the set 6-1. Rogers would prevail in the third-set tiebreaker by a 10-8 margin.

At the No. 4 spot, Katherine Bray took on the Villains’ Katie Dasher. Dasher took both sets 6-2 to put Bishop up 3-0.

Anna Kate Tucker trailed 3-0 in the No. 5 singles match before winning back-to-back games. Tucker made it 3-2 and then 4-3 before Megan Standen won two straight games to win the first set 6-3. Standen maintained an advantage into the second set and pulled out a 6-2 victory to make it 4-0 on the match for Bishop.

Olivia Malone kept Mount Airy alive in the match with a victory in No. 6 singles. Malone won the first set 6-1 before surrendering a 2-3 advantage to Bishops Charlotte Dabar. Malone won four of the next five games to win 6-4 and put the Lady Bears on the board.

It came down to No. 3 singles for Mount Airy. Olivia Perkins led 2-1 in the first set before falling behind 2-3. Perkins regained the lead at 6-5 but went to a tiebreaker after Michelle Petrangeli made it 6-6. Petrangeli won the set tiebreaker 7-2 and then the second set 6-1 to hand Bishop the match win.

The Bears continued to struggle against the Villains when it was time for doubles. Rogers and Cortes defeated Marion and Perkins 8-0, Petrangeli and Standen defeated Bray and Myers 8-1, and Dasher and Dabar defeated Malone and Hailey Martin 8-1.

Mount Airy will continue conference play at North Stokes on September 27.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

