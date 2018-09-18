Lady Cards win No. 10

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Sarah Mann reaches for a serve in the second-seeded singles match against Mount Airy. - Cory Smith | The News Olivia Malone’s victory at the six seed was the Bears’ lone singles win in Tuesday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News Haley Gilley earned the first win of the match for the Lady Cardinals with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at the fourth seed. - Cory Smith | The News Anna Kate Tucker of the Lady Bears hammers a ferocious back hand against East Surry. - -

East Surry completed the Surry County sweep on Tuesday by defeating Mount Airy 7-2.

The Lady Cardinals’ (10-1, 2-1) victory propels them to the top of the tennis mountain in one of the most competitive regions in the state. East defeated Elkin (twice), Surry Central, North Surry (twice), and now the Lady Bears.

Even though the final score sheet was lopsided toward the Cardinals, four tiebreakers in the match showed just how competitive some of the individual matches were.

Sarah Mann grabbed the first victory for East Surry at the two spot. Mann defeated Mount Airy’s Ashtyn Myers 6-4 in the first set, but dropped the first game of the second set. Mann recovered to win the second set 6-2 and put East up 2-0.

Haley Gilley was up next in the fourth-seeded singles match against Mount Airy’s Katherine Bray. Gilley’s first set against Bray was one of just three sets in the match to feature a sweep. Though Bray managed to get the first game of the second set, Gilley won six straight games to put East up 2-0 and grab her 11th singles victory of the season.

Next to finish was the fifth-seeded match between Mount Airy’s Anna Kate Tucker and Rosie Craven of the Lady Cardinals. Rosie won back-to-back games to win the first set 6-4 before dropping the first game of the second set. Craven won six straight games for a 6-1 finish and victory number three for East Surry.

Now we enter into tiebreaker territory. Olivia Perkins seemed unstoppable in her 6-0 first set victory against East’s Carson Payne. Perkins began the second set up 2-1 before Payne won four consecutive games to go up 5-2. Perkins won the next two games but dropped the set 6-4 to Payne. Payne carried momentum from the second set to win the third-set tiebreaker 10-6.

Another Cardinal with a strong performance in the second set and beyond was the top-seeded Abigail Martin. Lady Bear Meredith Marion won the first set between the two, 6-3. Martin came back with a 6-0 sweep in the second set and a 10-6 victory in the third-set tiebreaker. Martin’s win kept her 10-0 undefeated singles streak alive in addition to clinching the match for the Cardinals.

The sixth-seeded match between Mount Airy’s Olivia Malone and East’s Abbie Koons was the final singles bout of the evening. The two split sets, with Koons winning the first set 6-3 and Malone the second 6-1. Malone grabbed the Lady Bears’ sole singles victory with a 10-8 win in the third-set tiebreaker.

The fourth and final tiebreaker of the match came in the top-seeded doubles contest. Martin and Mann defeated Marion and Perkins 7-2 in the tiebreaker.

Payne and Gilley teamed up for the Cardinals to face Mount Airy’s duo of Myers and Malone. The Cardinal team won 8-1 for their final win of the match.

Bray teamed with Hailey Martin in the Bears lone doubles win against East Surry’s Lili Craven and Riley Hopkins, 8-3.

East Surry will travel to North Stokes on Thursday as they resume conference play. Mount Airy faces another big challenge in Bishop McGuinness on Thursday.

