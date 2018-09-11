Lady Bears split with Hounds, Vikings

Cory Smith | The News Olivia Malone hits a forehand against North Stokes in Mount Airy’s 3-6 loss Tuesday. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion connects on a kill in the No. 1 doubles match against North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Lady Hound McKensie Bare serves in the 2-seed singles match against Mount Airy Monday. - Cory Smith | The News Madison Stockman competes in the second-seeded doubles match against Mount Airy. - -

The Mount Airy Bears seemed to be back on track on the tennis court after winning consecutive matches. However, a hungry North Stokes team had something different in mind as the Lady Vikings defeated the Bears 6-3 Tuesday.

The Lady Bears (2-6, 1-2) began the season with four straight losses to teams in higher divisions (Surry Central twice, R.J. Reynolds, and Ronald Reagan). Mount Airy then dropped its first conference match against powerhouse Bishop McGuinness before defeating South Stokes on September 6.

Mount Airy carried that momentum into Monday’s county showdown with North Surry (2-7, 2-3). The Lady Bears swept the Greyhounds for win number two on the season.

The Bears swept North Surry in the third- and fifth-seeded singles matches. Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins defeated Juliana Cooke at the three seed while Olivia Martin downed Carley Freeman of North Surry at the five spot.

Ashtyn Myers was one game away from a sweep at the number two spot. Myers surrendered one game to McKensie Bare in the first set but swept the Lady Hound in the second set.

At the four seed, Granite Bear Katherine Bray defeated Madison Stockman 6-1, 6-1. A similar score came from the sixth seed match, with Hailey Martin clinching the match victory for Mount Airy with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Keyanna Barnes.

North Surry’s top seed Callie Willard managed to get five games against Meredith Marion, but that was it. Marion completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Willard.

The Bears’ dominance continued into doubles. Marion and Perkins defeated the top-seeded duo of Willard and Bare 8-3, Myers and Bray took the number two doubles match 8-1 over Cooke and Stockman, and Malone and Martin made it 9-0 with an 8-1 win against Barnes and Olivia Mauldin.

After conquering the team from the north part of Surry County, the Lady Bears hosted the Vikings of North Stokes (5-2, 2-1).

The Vikings took an early 1-0 lead when Perkins defaulted against Tessa Sprinkle at number three. North made it 2-0 when Brianna Lester downed Myers 6-0, 6-1 in the second-seeded singles match.

Mount Airy evened the score with victories at the five and six spots. Anna Tucker defeated Grace Byerly 6-2, 6-1 at the five seed and Malone bested Addie Bryant 6-2, 6-0 at number six.

Marion swept Alyssa Collins in their first set but went back-and-forth in the second at the top of the lineup. Marion led Collins 2-1 in the second set before dropping two straight. Marion took advantage again to go up 4-3. After tying at 4-4, Marion took two straight games to win the second set 6-4 and put Mount Airy ahead 3-2 overall.

Bray had the closest singles match of night against North’s four seed, Lauren Collins. Collins won the first set by a slim 6-4 margin and then in a set tie-breaker in the second set.

The teams sat at 3-3 heading into doubles. Byerly and Bryant may have lost their respective singles matches to Tucker and Malone, but the Viking duo won 10-4 at number three doubles to take a 4-3 match advantage.

Collins and Lester clinched the victory for North Stokes with a 10-5 win over Marion and Myers in the top-seeded doubles match. Sprinkle and Collins made it 6-3 when they defeated the duo of Bray and Martin 10-6.

Mount Airy will have a week off before facing East Surry (8-1, 1-1) on Sept. 18. North Surry will host East this afternoon, weather permitting.

Mount Airy tennis goes 1-1 against North Stokes and North Surry

By Cory Smith [email protected]

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

