Greyhounds remain undefeated

RONDA – The East Wilkes Cardinals men’s soccer team was looking to break their six-game losing streak on Wednesday night. The Cardinals hosted North Surry on a humid night in Ronda. While temperatures were hot off of the field, on the field things were cold for the Cardinals. The Greyhounds scored their first goal in the second minute of action, and from there, everything was all about the blue and gray. When the final whistle blew, North Surry took a 6-1 win over East Wilkes.

“We played real well. We passed the ball really well, we just aren’t finishing,” said North Surry head coach Eric Jessup. “East Wilkes is a good, scrappy team and they play hard. They were in our face a lot.”

North Surry knocked in the opening goal just as the clock hit the third minute. The Greyhounds beat the Cardinals to the ball to earn a breakaway which resulted in a goal. While North Surry had the 1-0 lead, East Wilkes was able to keep up its momentum for the next five minutes.

Dylan Ward was able to take a shot for the Cardinals, but it sailed just wide of the goal. Less than a minute later, East Wilkes had a free kick from 35 yards out. The Cardinals set up in the box, but the shot went wide right for a North Surry goal kick.

East Wilkes was able to take two shots, but after the second shot, North Surry was able to take the momentum back to its offensive side. The Greyhounds had four shots on goal in three minutes but they couldn’t finish the shot. North Surry was able to win every ball in the midfield, and just as it looked like they would put in another goal, the shot would sail wide.

“We just didn’t finish well,” said Jessup. “We haven’t finished well yet this year, which is something we need to work on. Passing the ball, and moving to open spaces has worked out for us.”

At the 18-minute mark, the Greyhounds were able to put in their second goal of the night. North Surry found a breakaway and beat three defenders before putting the ball into the net. Fourteen minutes later, North Surry knocked in its third goal of the half to take a 3-0 lead.

“We moved really well without the ball,” said Jessup. “We moved to open spaces when we didn’t have the ball which is always a good thing.”

In the second half, North Surry added three goals to its total to take a 6-0 lead over East Wilkes. Even though the game was in favor of the Greyhounds, the Cardinals didn’t stop fighting for a goal. With three minutes left in the game, Logan Lytton knocked in East Wilkes’ first goal of the night, and the team’s second of the season.

With the win, North Surry remains undefeated with an overall record of 3-0-1. The Greyhounds are back in action on Friday as they host Elkin.

“We feel good,” said Jessup on remaining undefeated. “The guys are working hard everyday, but we have some challenges yet to come. We are playing well right now.”

North Surry took a 6-1 win over East Wilkes on Wednesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0052-1.jpg North Surry took a 6-1 win over East Wilkes on Wednesday. Kristian Russell | The News