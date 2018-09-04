Eagles 3-0 in WPAC

Surry Central proved once again it is the standard bearer for girls tennis in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a dominant victory Tuesday. The Lady Eagles defeated county foe North Surry 9-0 to improve to 5-1 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in conference competition.

Hannah Pardue set the pace for the match with a 6-1, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles against North’s Callie Willard. Central’s Sarah Marion also boasted a win in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 at the number two spot against Carleigh Lovill.

Mckensie Bare was the only Greyhound of the afternoon to get more than one game in a set. Bare fell 6-2 to Central’s third seed Mattie-Grace Snow before losing the second set 6-0.

Lady Eagles No. 4 Haily Robertson and No. 5 Mamie Smith had identical set scores against their singles opponents. Robertson bested Juliana Cooke 6-0, 6-1, while Smith defeated Madison Stockman by the same score. Rachel Carter completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Keyanna Barnes.

Pardue and Marion defeated Willard and Bare 8-1 in the top-seeded doubles match. Snow and Robertson made it eight wins with an 8-1 win at the No. 2 doubles spot against Lovill and Cooke. Smith and Carter completed the sweep with an 8-0 victory over Stockman and Carley Freeman.

Surry Central looks to improve to 4-0 in WPAC play when they host Walkertown on Thursday. North Surry travels to North Stokes tonight.

