Bears extend streak to seven

Mount Airy soccer was all business in a 9-0 victory over Oak Hill Academy on Tuesday. The Bears’ blowout victory, in addition to being Jesus Valadez’s fifth shutout of the season, puts the team at 7-0 on the season.

The Bears had six different players score in Tuesday’s win. Austin Tumbarello led the Bears with a hat trick as well as an assist, followed by Liam Overby with two goals and an assist. Kaleb Morrison, Baelin Watson, Jackson Tumbarello, and Chris Cogdill each had a goal while Morrison, Jackson Tumbarello, and JJ Lachino had assists.

Mount Airy picked back up from the teams’ only other meeting, a 9-0 victory for the Bears in 2017. Austin Tumbarello took two dribbles off a through ball from Overby to score the first goal of the match just three minutes in. Austin notched his second goal of the evening just 60 seconds later. Bryan Valadez found a streaking Morrison up the left sideline, who then crossed the ball to Austin in the six-yard box. The shot deflected 20 feet in the air, and when it came back down Austin headed it past the keeper for a 2-0 lead.

Mount Airy put so much pressure on the Warriors’ defense that they kept nine players back. Drew Tilley nearly caught all of them by surprise with a corner kick in minute six that ricocheted off the goal post. Jackson Tumbarello and the Bears’ defense pressed to midfield and beyond to keep the ball in Oak Hill territory.

Jackson Tumbarello made a run from the defense in the 12th minute. Jackson was challenged by the keeper on the end line with a goal kick seemingly in the Warriors’ future. Jackson managed to not only keep the ball in bounds, but he passed it to Morrison at the six for an easy shot.

Austin Tumbarello took a break from scoring to spread the love in the 15th minute. Austin intercepted a goal kick from Oak Hill and found Watson with a through ball. Watson found the back of the net to make it 5-0 in the favor of the home team.

Oak Hill relied primarily on sending the ball over the Bears’ back line before making a run near the midpoint of the first half. The Warriors managed to penetrate Mount Airy’s 18-yard box before the ball was cleared. This would be the high point of the Warriors offense for the rest of the match.

Austin completed his hat trick in the 28th minute in unconventional fashion. Garcia lined up for a shot nearly 30 yards out and sent the ball screaming along the ground. Austin happened to be at the 18-yard line and in the direct path of the ball. Tumbarello trapped the ball, took a touch, and sent it past the keeper to take a 5-0 lead.

Overby added goals six and seven in the coming minutes. The first came on an assist from Lachino in minute 37, while the second soared into the goal in the half’s final minute. Mount Airy led 7-0 at the half.

Jackson Tumbarello made it 8-0 when he nailed a 25-yard shot after intercepting a Warrior clear just three minutes into the second half. Cogdill was determined to add the ninth and final goal, but he sent two shots off the goal posts instead. Cogdill finally hit his target with 35:44 on the clock to end the game via mercy rule.

Mount Airy (7-0), currently ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps’ 1A power ratings, will travel to Davie (1-5) tonight at 7 p.m.

By Cory Smith [email protected]

