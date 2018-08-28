Posted on August 28, 2018 by mtairynews Lady Hounds win third straight Sports By John Cate - j[email protected] North Surry libero Evann Shelnutt gets airborne to make a return shot as teammate Ellie McHone looks on. John Cate | The News Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73. RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 6:30 pm Updated: 9:40 pm. | Community shows support for church 12:21 pm | Atop Mount Kilimanjaro 9:54 pm Updated: 12:22 pm. | Faulty breaker box cause of blaze Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus