Rain postpones Tennis Clash

DOBSON — The tennis community will have to wait an additional 24 hours to see two of the best programs in the state do battle.

Originally scheduled to face-off Tuesday afternoon, East Surry and Surry Central will now meet today at 4:00 at the Golden Eagles’ home courts due to bad weather.

East Surry reached the 1A State Final last season after an incredible 15-3 regular season. One of those losses was to conference foe Bishop McGuinness, who reached the regional final before falling to East. The other two losses came at the hands of the Lady Eagles in 5-4 contests.

Central extended an already impressive conference winning streak to 50-0 last season. The Eagles went 14-0 in the regular season and reached the third round of the 2A State Playoffs, losing to the eventual champion.

Both teams are returning most of their starters from last season. East Surry graduated it’s first and sixth-seeded players, while the Eagles lost their second seed.

By Cory Smith [email protected]

