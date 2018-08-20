East Surry improves to 3-0

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry soccer had a combined five wins in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. It seems 2018 will bode much better for the Cardinals, who improved to 3-0 with Monday’s 7-0 victory over East Wilkes.

Anderson Allred rode the wave of momentum that started with a hat trick against Elkin last week. Allred led the Cardinals with two goals and an assist in the blowout victory. Leo De la Cruz, Brady Jessup, Juan Ramirez, Jacob Lowe, and Nick Lowery each had a goal while Cruz, Seth Lowe, and Jessup each had at least one assist.

The Cardinals of Surry County began the game by making attacks up the left sideline. Beginning with Myca Edmonds, East Surry’s runs went through Allred in the midfield and up to Cruz. Cruz connected with Edwin Hernandez in the third minute with a cross, but the ball soared just over the crossbar.

The scoring opportunities continued for East Surry until the home team finally found the back of the net in minute six. Cruz scored the opening goal of the match off an assist from Allred. Cruz didn’t need much room to operate at the East Wilkes 18-yard line before firing a shot past the keeper.

Cruz spread the love just three minutes later when he drove down the left side of the field and crossed the ball into the six-yard box. Jessup soared into the air to connect with the header and notch the second goal.

East Wilkes’ James Burcham and Alex Rondin managed to test Surry keeper Ethan Casstevens following the second goal. Despite this, the visitors never had enough time to form an attack before Seth Lowe intervened.

Seth Lowe ran with the ball up the field as fellow center back Gonzalo Chavez held down the defensive front. Triangle passing between Seth and Ramirez set Ramirez up for a left-footed shot just inside the 18. The ball sailed just wide of the keeper’s reach and put East Surry up 3-0.

East Surry added insult to injury just 30 seconds later by putting the ball back in the East Wilkes third. Passing between Allred and Cruz inside the box resulted in Allred increasing the lead to 4-0.

Jacob Lowe recorded the final goal of the first half in minute 25. The ball bounced around a sea of red and white jerseys before Jacob scored.

Coach Neal Oliver cleared his bench for the remainder of the half. East Surry continued firing a barrage of shots into the second half. It took until minute 56 for East Surry to build the lead to 6-0. Allred took a pass from Jessup before grabbing his second goal of the match.

Cruz nearly scored his second goal of the match when he took a through ball and found the back of the net. However, Cruz was called offside and the goal was retracted. The seventh and final goal was eventually added as Lowery scored with just 30 seconds on the clock.

East Surry, now 3-0, is off to it’s best start in more than five years. The path only gets tougher from here, though, as the team plays the next three games on the road. The next match for East Surry is against county foe Surry Central (1-0) Wednesday.

By Cory Smith [email protected]

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

