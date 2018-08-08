ACC hosts Summer Swim Season Championship

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Tri-County Swim Association held its annual Summer Swim Season Championship Meet at the Armfield Civic Center last month. The ACC’s Dolphins Summer Swim Team competed against other teams from Forsyth and Yadkin counties and of varying ages. The ACC team finished fourth overall and had many swimmers who placed highly and scored many points for their team.

The league recognizes swimmers in each age group that score the most individual points overall. In the 6-year-old and under division, Smith Cook placed fourth for the boys. Caitlin Joyce placed first and Emilynn Haymore second for the 7-8 girls. Kennedy Cook placed fifth for the 9-10 girls. For the 11-12 divisions, boys Jackson Graves placed second, Andrew Needham fourth, and Colby Goins sixth, while Claire Hull placed fifth among girls. Cassidy Hull placed second and Haley Joyce fourth for the 13-14 girls. Finally, Nolan Gilliam placed second and Jakwon Thompson fourth for the 15-18 boys.

In individual events, Smith Cook placed fourth in the 25 freestyle event for the 6 and under boys, while Mallory Marion placed seventh in the 25 freestyle for 6 and under girls.

Bryce Faistl placed third in the 25 backstroke event and eighth in backstroke for the 7-8 boys. Caitlyn Joyce placed first in the 25 backstroke, eighth in freestyle, and seventh in butterfly for 7-8 girls. In the same division, Emilynn Haymore placed third overall in the 25 backstroke.

For the 9-10 division, Kennedy Cook finished fourth in the 100 IM, third in the 25 butterfly, and eighth in the breaststroke events; Carter Faistl placed eighth in the 25 breaststroke.

For the 11-12 boys: Jackson Graves placed first in the 50 backstroke, second in the 100 IM, second in the 50 freestyle, and third in the 50 butterfly ; Andrew Needham placed second in the 50 butterfly, third in 50 freestyle, third in 50 backstroke, and fourth in the 100 IM; Colby Goins placed second in 50 breaststroke, sixth in the 100 IM, seventh in 50 butterfly, and eighth in 50 backstroke.

In the girls 11-12 division, Claire Hull placed third in the 50 breaststroke, fourth in 50 butterfly, and fifth in 100 IM and 50 backstroke.

For the 13-14 girls: Cassidy Hull placed second in the 100 IM, 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, and the 50 butterfly events; Haley Joyce placed second in the 50 backstroke, fourth in the 100 IM and 50 freestyle, and fifth in the 50 breaststroke; Lydia Hough placed seventh in the 50 butterfly.

In the 15-18 boys division: Nolan Gilliam finished first in the 50 breaststroke and second in the 100 IM, 50 backstroke, and 50 butterfly; Jakwon Thompson came away with third in the 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly, fourth in 50 freestyle, and fifth 100 IM.

The relay results are as follows:

The mixed age 6 and under relay team of Milo Hackler, Mia Faistl, Mallory Marion, and Cora Casey finished fourth overall in the 100 freestyle.Bryce Faistl, Lucas Hough and Smith Cook finished 2nd in the 100 freestyle relay for 7-8 boys.

The boys 11-12 team of Jackson Graves, Andrew Needham, Colby Goins, and Jace Mosley came in second for the 200 freestyle relay and first in the 200 medley relay. The 11-12 girls, Claire Hull, Cierra Soriano, Ashlyn Easter, and Samantha King, placed fourth in their 200 medley relay. The 13-14 girls team of Cassidy Hull and Haley Joyce placed second in the 200 freestyle relay. Nolan Gilliam and Jakwon Thompson came away with first in both their 200 freestyle and medley relays for boys 15-18. For the 15-18 girls, the 200 medley relay team of Cassidy Hull, Haley Joyce, and Lydia Hough placed third.

Claire Hull placed third in the 50 breaststroke, fourth in 50 butterfly, and fifth in 100 IM and 50 backstroke in the girls 11-12 division. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_image2.jpeg Claire Hull placed third in the 50 breaststroke, fourth in 50 butterfly, and fifth in 100 IM and 50 backstroke in the girls 11-12 division. Cassidy Hull dives in to begin the 13-14 girls 200 freestyle relay. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_image1-1-.jpeg Cassidy Hull dives in to begin the 13-14 girls 200 freestyle relay. The boys 11 and 12-year-old year relay team with their Gold and Silver medals. Left to right: Jace Mosley, Jackson Graves, Colby Goins, and Andrew Needham https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_image1.jpeg The boys 11 and 12-year-old year relay team with their Gold and Silver medals. Left to right: Jace Mosley, Jackson Graves, Colby Goins, and Andrew Needham

The hometown Dolphins took fourth overall at the Tri-County Meet

By Cory Smith [email protected]

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith