Payne pulls off 3-peat

The Golden State Warriors are gaining traction as one of the NBAs best teams ever as they pursue their third straight title in the 2018-2019 season. Mount Airy’s Scottie Payne already has a leg up on the Warriors, having won his third consecutive Men’s Club Championship at Mount Airy Country Club this past weekend.

Payne’s defeated 20 other competitors by five strokes, posting a score of 147 to win his first title in 2016. Payne went back-to-back with a 144 performance at the event in 2017. He once again defeated 20 competitors, the closest being three stokes behind.

The pressure was on for Payne this past weekend as he battle for the three-peat. He finished the first day tied with Johnny Solomon at 75. Three other golfers, Mitch Mabe, Bo Miller, and Donnie Marion, each sat just two strokes behind the leader. Payne pulled away on the second day with the best daily score in the tournament, 70, for a two-day total of 145. Solomon shot 76 on day two to finish six strokes behind the leader.

The 19 golfers at the 2018 tournament shot from the blue/white tees for a total of 6,245 yards. Michael Bowman won the closest to the hole awards on holes 7/16.

Below are the complete results for the tournament:

Championship Flight

1. Scottie Payne 75-70 — 145

2. Johnny Solomon 75-76 — 151

3. Mitch Mabe 77-75 — 152

4. Bo Miller 77-79 — 156

5. Donnie Marion 77-84 — 161

First Flight

1. Brad Dorsett 78-75 — 153

2. Justin Freeman 80-79 — 159

3. Derrick Clifton 80-81 — 161

4. Mitchel Mabe 78-84 — 162

Second Flight

1. Michael Bowman 81-75 — 156

1. Darrell Dickerson 81-75 — 156

3. Nathan Welch 85-76 — 161

4. Tony Jenkins 84-82 — 166

5. Justin Horne 83-NC — NC

Third Flight

1. Jeff Lawrence 89-78 — 167

2. Jon Cawley 86-82 — 168

3. Chad Beasley 89-86 — 175

4. Todd Brown 87-89 — 176

5. Kyle Moser 98-96 — 194

Scottie Payne (left) celebrates winning the Mount Airy Country Club Men’s Club Championship with Kent Shumate, MACC golf professional (right). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_IMG_7164-1-.jpg Scottie Payne (left) celebrates winning the Mount Airy Country Club Men’s Club Championship with Kent Shumate, MACC golf professional (right). Contributed Photo Scottie Payne’s score of 145 was good enough for a six stroke victory at the MACC Men’s Club Championship. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_IMG_7167-1-.jpg Scottie Payne’s score of 145 was good enough for a six stroke victory at the MACC Men’s Club Championship. Contributed Photo

By Cory Smith [email protected]

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith