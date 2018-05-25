Snow signs with Salem

DOBSON — Most athletes spend close to 15 years honing their craft in hopes of making it to the collegiate level. Surry Central senior Brooke Snow only three years to do so.

“Signing collegiately after only three years of volleyball is a big deal because volleyball is a very strategic game,” said Central assistant coach Whitney Joyner. “She fell in love with it pretty quickly and she just wanted to know everything.”

And fall in love with it, she did. Brooke Snow signed her National Letter of Intent with Salem College on Wednesday.

Snow said she didn’t even if she would make the team as a sophomore. That uncertainty seemed like a distant memory when she was brought up to the varsity squad her first year. Despite starting from scratch, Snow went on to play 95 of a possible 97 sets that season.

Snow continued to progress as a junior, finishing second on the team in kills, kill percentage, and attacks, while leading the team in hit percentage. Snow credited her coaching staff to helping her develop so quickly.

“They’ve had to teach me from knowing nothing,” Snow said. “They have taught me a lot and I’m glad to have them.”

“It just goes to show the amazing talent and athletic ability that she has and the passion for the game that she’s developed,” said head coach Carrie Bruce. “It’s been great watching her reaching all of the milestones and achieving all of these abilities and skills. She’s just been an exceptional player, mentally and physically.”

One of the things that made Snow such a valuable player so quickly was her work ethic. In addition to being coachable, her coaches said she was always willing to put in extra work to improve.

“She’s one of the only players I’ve ever had to come in and work with the JV team as a senior,” Joyner said. “We didn’t ask her to, she just wanted to help. She wanted to be there. We always throw it out there if you want more reps or you want to help, come to JV practice, and she did almost the whole season.”

As far as her future with Salem, Snow expects to continue improving to find her place on the team. Her coaches have high expectations for her as well as she gains more experience.

She will join former teammate Grayce Goins, as well as a handful of former standouts from East Surry, North Surry, Elkin, West Stokes and South Stokes as members of the Spirits, who set a school record for wins (21) last season.

“I expect to hear great things from her,” Bruce said. “I’m looking forward to hearing all good things. I know she’s going to accomplish a lot more as a student and as an athlete. She’s going to be a great addition to that team and earn a lot of points for them.”

Surry Central senior Brooke Snow poses with her family and coaches before signing to play volleyball with Salem College. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0496.jpg Surry Central senior Brooke Snow poses with her family and coaches before signing to play volleyball with Salem College. Cory Smith | The News Brooke Snow signs her National Letter of Intent with Salem College. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0501.jpg Brooke Snow signs her National Letter of Intent with Salem College. Cory Smith | The News Brooke Snow finished the 2017 season with 342 kills, 52 assists, and a team-high serving percentage of 94.7 percent. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0372.jpg Brooke Snow finished the 2017 season with 342 kills, 52 assists, and a team-high serving percentage of 94.7 percent. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Brooke Snow gets high over the net to make a play in a match at Mount Airy High School last fall. Snow signed with Salem College earlier this week. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_BSnow1.jpg Surry Central’s Brooke Snow gets high over the net to make a play in a match at Mount Airy High School last fall. Snow signed with Salem College earlier this week. John Cate | The News

The Surry Central senior joins the Spirits’ volleyball squad

By Cory Smith [email protected]

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

