CMS girls win Foothills title

DOBSON — Bragging rights in girls’ track and field for the Foothills Middle School Conference went to the Lady Hornets of Central Middle School this spring. Central enjoyed an undefeated season, and won the conference championships with 127 points in the final meet at North Stokes High School.

Mia McMillen broke three conference records in the finals, winning the 55-meter hurdles in 9.14 seconds, the 100 meters in 13.09 and the 200 in 27.38, and was named as the Conference’s Female Athlete of the Year. Teammate Shanell Daniels also smashed a Foothills record by winning the shot put with a put of 34 feet, four inches.

The Lady Hornets went on to compete in the first-ever Middle School state meet, held at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw on April 30. A total of 35 teams competed in the girls’ portion of the meet, with Central coming in eighth.

At the state meet, both Daniels and McMillen turned in additional strong performances. Daniels was second in the discus, setting another school record at 87’10”. McMillen ran in the 100 hurdles and placed third in a time of 16.22, then competed in the 100-meter dash and broke the school record she’d set in the conference meet. Her time of 12.91 was good enough for another third-place medal.

Other Central athletes who earned points for the Lady Hornets in the conference meet included Aylin Soto (one first place, one second), Shianne Tyndall (second and sixth), Ashley Santamaria (second and fifth), Jaylin Templeton (one third place and two fourth-place finishes), Ella Priddy (one third), Brittany Frausto (third and sixth), Lillian Orozco (third and sixth), Audrey Poindexter – (fifth) and Abigail Hernandez (fifth and sixth).

At the conference meet, the Central boys placed third overall, with Charlie Hernandez winning Male Conference Player of the Year honors.

