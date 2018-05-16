City schools offering free physicals

Mount Airy City Schools has teamed up with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center to offer free physicals for sports.

Jason Dorsett, chief operations officer, said a day for physicals was held Tuesday at Mount Airy Middle School, and two days are planned later this month at the high school.

Things ran longer than expected Tuesday, Dorsett admitted to the city Board of Education. A handful of kids were still there getting checked at the final bell. But, he said, getting 80 kids through on the district’s first try seemed like a pretty good start.

The physicals are good for a year, so they will cover kids wanting to play any sport next year, be it in the fall, winter or spring season, Dorsett pointed out.

He said the school system wants to make sure it removes a possible barrier from a child being able to participate in sports. Some families may not be able to afford the cost of a doctor’s visit.

Earlier in the school board meeting, Dr. Philip Brown, executive director of teaching and learning report, said that nine percent of students in the district are uninsured.

Even though many kids are eligible for Medicaid, which would cover the cost of the physical at a doctor’s office, there might be a problem getting transportation to and from that office.

And, Dorsett noted, this program is optional, so if a parent feels more comfortable taking a child to see the family doctor, that is fine, too.

As the high school is bigger than the middle school, the physicals will be spread out over two days: May 29-30, which are a Tuesday and Wednesday.

