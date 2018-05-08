Northwest All-Conference teams named

The East Surry Cardinals came away from championship week with a lot of hardware. The Cards’ baseball and softball teams each won the Northwest 1A Conference tournament championship crowns, in addition to a number of individual accolades on the All-Tournament and All-Conference Teams.

The Lady Cardinals reached the championship game by defeating South Stokes 3-0 in the tournament’s lone semifinal. East Surry then overcame North Stokes in the championship game after falling to the Lady Vikings three times during the regular season. Strong showings in the first and seventh innings gave East the 7-5 victory.

Autumn Lawson of East Surry was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. Clayton was joined by teammates Maggie Holt, Allie Bruner, and Hali Scott on the All-Tournament Team.

Carley Gravely, Sierra Hubbard, and Allee Boles represented North Stokes on the All-Tourney Team, with South Stokes’ Raegan Badgett being the final member of the team

Due to the conference only having three teams as well as there being nearly 20 players on the All-Conference Team, Anna-Kate Badgett and Sarah Marion, both of East Surry, were the only players named All-Conference Honorable Mentions.

South Stokes had four players named to the All-Conference Team: Maddie Shore, Jessica Joyce, Molly Crouse, and Grace Mabe. Next was East Surry with six representatives: Bethany Clayton, Autumn Lawson, Grace Kiser, Allie Bruner, Maggie Holt, and Kelsey Heflin.

North Stokes’ dominant 20-3 season was a true team effort, so much so that all nine starters were named to the All-Conference Team: Reid Hawkins, Kelsey Hawkins, Sydney Mabe, Sierra Hubbard, Lora Wood, Allee Boles, Autumn Martin, Sarah McBride, and Carley Gravely.

Bethany Clayton and Autumn Martin were named Co-Players of the Year in the conference. North Stokes’ Jeff Frye wrapped up the awards by winning NW1A Coach of the Year.

The boys teams’ faced off on Friday night for the baseball championship. Top-seeded East Surry had a first-round BYE and then rolled through Bishop McGuinness 13-4 in the semifinals. North Stokes advanced to the finals with a 3-1 win over Mount Airy. East Surry took the championship game by a 9-2 margin.

The Cardinals’ Kain Kiser was named Most Outstanding Player in the tournament as well as NW1A Conference Player of the Year. Cameron Whitaker, John Marion, and Garrett Willoughby were fellow Cards that made the All-Tournament Team.

The rest of the All-Tournament Team is as follows: North Stokes’ Joey Bullins, Layton Helms, and Jake Craddock, Mount Airy’s Cooper Nester, and Bishop McGuinness’ Anthony Azar.

Next up was the naming of the All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Two players from each school were named to the team: Bishop’s Daniel Gabriel and Collin Clarke, Mount Airy’s Baylor Brinkley and Simon Cawley, South Stokes’ Wesley Buck and Logan Bray, North Stokes’ Koby Clark and Christian Shermo, and East Surry’s Colby Guy and Trevor Hauser.

East led the All-Conference Team with six players: Kain Kiser, AJ Wilson, Garrett Willoughby, John Marion, Tyler Chilton, and Cameron Whitaker. Mount Airy, North Stokes, and South Stokes each had four players named to the All-Conference Team.

Clay Taylor, Luke Welch, Cooper Nester, and Robert Brown represented the Granite Bears. Jake Craddock, Layton Helms, Dustin Bowman, and Isaiah East were the Vikings’ four players to make the team. South Stokes’ representatives were Shemar Dalton, Cody Mullins, Adam McMillian, and Ricky Gonzalez. Anthony Azar and Jake Babcock of Bishop McGuinness rounded out the field.

East Surry coach Chad Freeman won the final award of the evening when he was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

The Northwest 1A Baseball All-Conference Team (left to right): South Stokes’ Ricky Gonzalez, Adam McMillian, and Cody Mullins; North Stokes’ Isaiah East, Dustin Bowman, Layton Helms, and Jake Craddock; Mount Airy’s Robert Brown, Luke Welch, and Clay Taylor; East Surry’s Cameron Whitaker, Tyler Chilton, John Marion, Garrett Willoughby, AJ Wilson, and Kain Kiser. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_boysac5.jpg The Northwest 1A Baseball All-Conference Team (left to right): South Stokes’ Ricky Gonzalez, Adam McMillian, and Cody Mullins; North Stokes’ Isaiah East, Dustin Bowman, Layton Helms, and Jake Craddock; Mount Airy’s Robert Brown, Luke Welch, and Clay Taylor; East Surry’s Cameron Whitaker, Tyler Chilton, John Marion, Garrett Willoughby, AJ Wilson, and Kain Kiser. Cory Smith | The News The Northwest 1A Softball All-Conference Team (left to right) back row: East Surry’s Kelsey Heflin, Maggie Holt, Allie Bruner, Grace Kiser, Autumn Lawson, and Bethany Clayton; South Stokes’ Grace Mabe, Molly Crouse, Maddie Shore, and Jessica Joyce. Front row: North Stokes’ Carley Gravely, Sarah McBride, Autumn Martin, Allee Boles, Lora Wood, Sierra Hubbard, Sydney Mabe, Kelsey Hawkins, and Reid Hawkins. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_girlsac3.jpg The Northwest 1A Softball All-Conference Team (left to right) back row: East Surry’s Kelsey Heflin, Maggie Holt, Allie Bruner, Grace Kiser, Autumn Lawson, and Bethany Clayton; South Stokes’ Grace Mabe, Molly Crouse, Maddie Shore, and Jessica Joyce. Front row: North Stokes’ Carley Gravely, Sarah McBride, Autumn Martin, Allee Boles, Lora Wood, Sierra Hubbard, Sydney Mabe, Kelsey Hawkins, and Reid Hawkins. Cory Smith | The News The NW1A All-Tournament Team (left to right): East Surry’s Kain Kiser, Garrett Willoughby, John Marion, and Cameron Whitaker; North Stokes’ Joey Bullins, Layton Helms, and Jake Craddock. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_bbb.jpg The NW1A All-Tournament Team (left to right): East Surry’s Kain Kiser, Garrett Willoughby, John Marion, and Cameron Whitaker; North Stokes’ Joey Bullins, Layton Helms, and Jake Craddock. Cory Smith | The News The NW1A Softball All-Tournament Team (left to right): East Surry’s Autumn Lawson, Hali Scott, Allie Bruner, and Maggie Holt; South Stokes’ Raegan Badgett; North Stokes’ Carley Gravely, Sierra Hubbard, and Allee Boles. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ggg.jpg The NW1A Softball All-Tournament Team (left to right): East Surry’s Autumn Lawson, Hali Scott, Allie Bruner, and Maggie Holt; South Stokes’ Raegan Badgett; North Stokes’ Carley Gravely, Sierra Hubbard, and Allee Boles. Cory Smith | The News

