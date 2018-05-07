Coe wins Central’s Athlete of the Month award

DOBSON — Surry Central’s Taylor Coe already signed to play college volleyball at Montreat last fall, but the senior isn’t quite done as a Lady Eagle yet.

Coe and her teammates on Central’s softball team earned their way into the 2A state playoffs as the third-place team in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference and will play at North Davidson tonight at 7 p.m. Coe also recently earned another accolade when she was named as the school’s Athlete of the Month for March 2018.

Edward Jones Investments partners with Surry Central High School to promote Student-Athletes through an Athlete of the Month Award. This award is based on nominations from Surry Central coaches and voted on by Surry Central coaches and administration.

Athletics, Academics and Attitude are the characteristics required to receive this award. Each award winner receives a plaque designating them as an Athlete of the Month and a $10 gift certificate from the Central Sandwich Shop.

Coe has played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Eagles, and her last softball season has been the best of her career in that sport. She is currently batting over .350 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs. One of those homers, in a March 27 win over North Surry, was a walk-off three-run shot that lifted her team to a 5-4 win.

“This young lady has improved immensely since her sophomore season,” said Central softball coach Whitney Joyner. “She has gained so much more confidence in the box and always gives 100% in the field.”

In the classroom, Coe has a weiughted GPA of 4.5 and is in the top 10 percent of her class. She is a member the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Rho Kappa.

Taylor Coe (center) was Surry Central’s Athlete of the Month for March. Pictured with her are SCHS Assistant Principal Cheryl Hicks and Paul Bunke, Financial Advisor of Edward Jones Investments here in the Dobson office. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG-0684.jpg Taylor Coe (center) was Surry Central’s Athlete of the Month for March. Pictured with her are SCHS Assistant Principal Cheryl Hicks and Paul Bunke, Financial Advisor of Edward Jones Investments here in the Dobson office.

Staff Report

Contributed photo

Contributed photo