Cardinals vanquish Villains en route to title game

DANBURY — The East Surry baseball team has a chance to grab both conference titles for the school following the Lady Cards’ championship victory Thursday night.

As the top seed in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament, East Surry earned a bye in the first round of the tournament. The Cardinals left no doubt that they deserved to be in the championship game with a 13-4 over Bishop McGuinness in Wednesday’s semifinal game.

The game itself didn’t start off the way East had anticipated. The Cardinals (20-2) gave up three unearned runs in the first two innings on three errors, two walks, and a hit batter.

East Surry’s offense responded with two runs in the first inning. Garrett Willoughby was walked and put into scoring position on a single from AJ Wilson. A fielding error by the Villains on a Cameron Whitaker hit allowed two runs to score.

Bishop took a 4-2 lead in the top of the third, but failed to score for the rest of the game. East Surry exploded for five runs in the third inning off three hits. John Marion, Willoughby, Whitaker, Tyler Chilton, and Jefferson Boaz all scored in the inning while Whitaker, Chilton, and Trevor Hauser had RBI’s.

The Cardinals extended their 7-4 lead with one run in the fourth inning, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth.

Wilson got the win for East Surry by pitching five innings. Wilson finished with nine strikeouts, four walks, two hits allowed, and four runs. Boaz pitched the final two innings and had two strikeouts, two hits allowed, and zero runs allowed.

East Surry will face off with North Stokes (16-8) in the championship game tonight. The Cardinals won both regular season meetings against the Vikings.

East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz, seen here pitching in a game earlier this season, closed the game for the Cardinals with two strikeouts and two hits allowed in two innings. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0576.jpg East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz, seen here pitching in a game earlier this season, closed the game for the Cardinals with two strikeouts and two hits allowed in two innings. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry looks to win its fourth conference title in five years on Friday.

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

