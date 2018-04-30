Sending the Wolves packing

DOBSON — The Surry Central softball team added another statement win over the Wolfpack of Walkertown High Monday night. A 10-0 win for the Lady Eagles not only sends them to the second round of the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tournament, but it also completes the season sweep of Walkertown.

The “closest” game between the Eagles and Pack came on March 30th when Central won 8-1 on the road. The Lady Eagles took the second meeting between the two by an astounding 15-0 margin.

Monday’s game followed the a similar blueprint as its predecessors. Surry Central went through the entire lineup on the way to a four-run first inning.

A walk for Claire Via and single from Megan Atkins put the Eagles in scoring position right out of the gate. An RBI single from Taylor Coe scored Via and put Central on the board, 1-0.

With just one out, Haley Newman hit an RBI single to score Megan Atkins. Abby Nina got on base when Coe was tagged out on a fielder’s choice. Emma Bullin had the fourth hit of the inning with a single that loaded the bases. Chelsey Atkins scored Newman and Nina on a two-RBI single for runs three and four.

Central continued at the top of the lineup in the bottom of the second inning. Megan Atkins was the first on base with a single, followed by both Coe and Savanah Atkins being walked.

Newman kept the bases loaded with a single, but Megan Atkins got out at home due to a fielder’s choice. The scoring would continue, however, when Nina hit a two-RBI single to left field. Coe and Savanah Atkins scored to put the Eagles up 6-0 just two innings in.

The next two innings were slow for the Eagles. Via recorded the only hit for Central in that span. Wolfpack pitcher KD Dunivant had three strikeouts in the same stretch.

Eagles’ pitcher Megan Atkins helped keep the Wolfpack scoreless while Central struggled to score. Megan, who finished with four strikeouts in the five-inning game, had two strikeouts in this span. Megan allowed just one runner on base in the third and fourth innings.

Bullin ended the Eagles’ dry spell in the bottom of the fifth inning. Back-to-back doubles from Bullin and Chelsey Atkins put the Eagles in scoring position. Haily Robertson scored Bullin on a single to increase the lead to 7-0.

Via pulled Central ahead 9-0 on a two-RBI single. The game ended due to the mercy rule when Via crossed the plate after a sacrifice fly from Newman.

Surry Central pitcher Megan Atkins allowed just one hit in the Eagles’ 10-0 victory Monday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0405a.jpg Surry Central pitcher Megan Atkins allowed just one hit in the Eagles’ 10-0 victory Monday. Cory Smith | The News Lady Eagle Claire Via fields a ground ball and hurls it to first base. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0410a.jpg Lady Eagle Claire Via fields a ground ball and hurls it to first base. Cory Smith | The News Abby Nina had two hits, two RBI’s, and scored once in Surry Central’s 10-0 victory over Walkertown. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0393a.jpg Abby Nina had two hits, two RBI’s, and scored once in Surry Central’s 10-0 victory over Walkertown. Cory Smith | The News

The Lady Eagles advance in the WPAC tourney with Monday’s win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

