Shutout No. 7 for Central Soccer

DOBSON — In the time it takes you to read this sentence, the Surry Central girls soccer team has probably already scored two goals.

The Lady Eagles didn’t waste any time building a lead in Monday’s game against Walkertown. In a show of true dominance, Central jumped ahead of the Wolfpack just 17 seconds after the opening whistle. Surry Central ended the game six minutes early after the team scored its final goal, walking away with a 9-0 victory.

Every game counts for Surry Central (10-10-0, 5-6-0) in its journey to make the playoffs. This may be why the team came out the gate at 110 percent. After stealing the opening kickoff, Taylor Cochran sent a through ball to a streaking Joley Cabe. Cabe trapped the ball and crossed it to Jovanna Tello for the finish.

A defensive stop by Martha Antunez set up an Eagle counterattack that nearly led to another Central goal. The back line of the Eagles kept pressure off keeper Alea Doby while also creating offense for the midfield and strikers.

The second goal of the evening came after a flurry of Central corner kicks. The Wolfpack defense cleared the ball after the corner, but this allowed Magdalena Gonzalez to run up the left side of the field and chip the ball over the keeper in the eighth minute.

Less than 60 seconds later, Tello sent a through ball ahead to Olivia Olchowoj for the game’s third goal.

Tello had her second goal of the night in the 15th minute. Tello ran down a cross from Sheila Urquiza and was one-on-one with the keeper. Tello managed to nudge the ball from the goalie’s grasp and into the net. Cochran made it 5-0 in minute 18 off a 15-yard that soared over the keepers head.

Despite the game trending toward a halftime mercy ruling, Surry Central was scoreless for the rest of the first half. But not for a lack of trying. The Lady Eagles had a number of corner kicks that nearly resulted in goals.

It wasn’t until the second half that the Eagles would score again. Having scored from the left side of the goal in the first half, Cochran switched to the right sideline for her goal in the 50th minute.

Tello recorded a hat-trick with her third goal coming just two minutes after Cochran’s. Tello’s third goal was assisted by Yasmin Hernandez. It wasn’t long after that Tello scored her fourth goal. An Eagle corner kick bounced around the Wolfpack box before Tello sent the ball past the keeper.

The most action that Doby saw Monday night came with just 10 minutes remaining. Lindsey Cairey, who played most of the game as the Pack’s keeper, made a run up the middle of the field before Doby cut off her shot.

The game ended in minute 74 when Sarah Marion sent a 20-yard screamer through traffic and into the goal.

The Lady Eagles will conclude their regular season when they host West Stokes on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles are back to .500 with a win over Walkertown

