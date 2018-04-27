The Rhodes less traveled

Mount Airy High School senior Lindley Williams announced her commitment to attend Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee this week. Lindley will attend not only as a member of the swim team, but also as a recipient of the prestigious Presidential Merit Scholarship from the institution.

Over the past four years, Williams led the Mount Airy High School team as a three-time MVP, a junior and senior captain, and the only member of the current team to advance to the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championships in one or more individual events for all four years of her high school career.

Other highlights include her third-place finish at the 2017 NCHSAA West Regional in the 500 free, earning Mount Airy’s first medal at that level in more than eight years.

“Her mother and I are very proud of her academic accomplishments and her swimming achievements. She has worked hard in both areas,” said Lindley’s father, Jay Williams. Williams is also head coach of Mount Airy’s swim team.

When asked about her choice, Lindley was quick to say, “Rhodes offered the perfect blend a academics and athletics for me. The team and coaches have been very supportive and I can’t wait to make a contribution to that program.”

Lindley continued, “I am just happy that I get to continue doing something that I love and get a great education in the process. I have been fortunate to have the support of my family, the teachers and coaches at Mount Airy High School, Austin Wood and Jay Dodson with Star Aquatics and Cathy Cloukey with Reeves Community Center who has taught and mentored me since I was eight years old.”

Rhodes College is a private liberal arts college located in midtown Memphis, Tennessee. Rhodes has consistently ranked among the top 50 National Liberal Arts Colleges in America by Forbes and US News, regularly ranks among the top institutions in the Nation for a number of categories including access to professors, value and student satisfaction and is consistently ranked among the top 10 most beautiful campuses in the nation by the Princeton Review.

Lindley will join a growing program at Rhodes, which sent three swimmers to the NCAA Division III National Championships this past season. There, she hopes to continue her development as a backstroker and distance freestyler with the aid of the dynamic coaching staff at the college.

Charlie Boehme, the Head Coach for Rhodes College echoed Lindley’s excitement saying, “We are absolutely thrilled about Lindley’s decision to be a part of the team next year and I think she has the potential to be a big contributor for us right away.”

Lindley Williams is joined by her parents and coaching staff before signing her National Letter of Intent Thursday. Mount Airy senior Lindley Williams signs her National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming career with Rhodes College.

Mount Airy’s Lindley Williams signed with Rhodes College Thursday

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

