Surry sending two golfers to nationals

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s golf program will be sending two golfers to nationals and another on a golf scholarship to The Apprentice School.

Freshman Hunter Maines qualified for the NJCAA Division II National Golf Championships by finishing as co-medalist in the NJCAA District J Championship held Wednesday at Innsbruck Golf Club in Helen, Georgia. Maines, from Alleghany High School, tied Tyler Fox and Andrew Moon of Fayetteville Tech with a first-place score of 75 to qualify for nationals.

The District J Championships were scheduled to include 36 holes of golf Monday and Tuesday, but more than six inches of rain instead turned the tournament into a one-day, 18-hole championship on Wednesday. Surry finished third in the six-team tournament with a team score of 329, eight strokes away from qualifying for nationals as a team.

Maines, who averaged an 84 during his freshman season, saved his best for last with his three-over-par medalist round. He will now move on to the national tournament to be held May 21-24 in Foley, Alabama.

“The way the course layout was there, you couldn’t hit a lot of drivers. Hunter is longer than most college golfers and he could utilize his irons,” Surry golf coach Justin Young said. “He hits the 2-iron right around 240 and 245 yards consistently and he knows where it is going, which is the most important thing on a tee shot. He also bought a new putter and had a lot of confidence coming in putting. He made a lot of putts and hit a lot of fairways, and basically that is the key to golf. You don’t have to hit it long, you have to hit it in play. It was a really tight course with a lot of fairways that were 20 yards wide.”

Additionally, sophomore Alexis Huffman will be representing Surry Community College in the NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Huffman, a Forbush High School product, will participate in nationals May 14-17 at Longbow Golf Course in Mesa, Arizona.

Another SCC sophomore from Forbush, Dylan Ray will be continuing his golf career at The Apprentice School on a golf scholarship for the next two years in Newport News, Va.

“If you can help a junior college kid get to the next level, that is the best thing we can do,” Young said. “They will actually pay him by the hour to go to school there and he gets to play golf. He will graduate with a welding diploma from Surry and go to The Apprentice School to further his education in their welding program.”

Surry Community College sophomore Dylan Ray accepted a scholarship to play at The Apprentice School. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Dylan-RAY-HQPRINT.jpg Surry Community College sophomore Dylan Ray accepted a scholarship to play at The Apprentice School. Submitted Photo Knights sophomore Alexis Huffman will represent Surry Community College in the NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Alexis-Huffman-HQPRINT.jpg Knights sophomore Alexis Huffman will represent Surry Community College in the NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Submitted Photo Hunter Maines tied for first place in the NJCAA District J Championship to qualify for the NJCAA Division II National Golf Championships. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Hunter-Maines-HQPRINT.jpg Hunter Maines tied for first place in the NJCAA District J Championship to qualify for the NJCAA Division II National Golf Championships. Submitted Photo

Ray also earns scholarship to Apprentice School