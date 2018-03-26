Cards tame Cats in no-hitter

KING — A walk in the first inning was Jefferson Boaz’s lone blemish on the mound Monday night. The sophomore threw the first no-hitter of the Cardinals’ season en route to a 12-0 victory over West Stokes.

Just like Boaz was one batter away from a perfect game, the East Surry Cardinals came into Monday’s game at West one game from a perfect record. The Cards were itching for a big win after suffering their first loss to Forbush (9-2, 4-0) on March 23.

East Surry (7-1, 0-0) got its big win in the form of a shutout victory over the West Stokes Wildcats (3-6, 0-2). This is the Cards’ third shutout of the season.

It was business as usual for Chad Freeman’s squad in the top of the first inning. Garrett Willoughby hit a single to start the Cardinals off. Willoughby stole second and advanced to third on a ground out from AJ Wilson.

Willoughby scored the first run of the night off an RBI double from Kain Kiser. Kiser himself would score off a double from Nick Shoffner, making the lead 2-0.

Boaz took the mound in the bottom of the first and made short work of the Wildcats. When it looked like he would walk West’s Tyler Smith, Boaz turned a 3-0 count into his first strikeout of the night.

Tyler Little was walked in the inning and would be the only Wildcat baserunner in the game.

Both Trevor Hauser and Colby Guy got on base for the Cards in the top of the second, but were held scoreless.

After a strikeout, ground out, and fly out by West in the bottom of the second inning, East Surry came back up to the plate.

Wilson got on base with a single to start the Cardinals off. Kiser then recorded his second RBI double of the night, allowing Wilson to score.

Soon after, Shoffner was walked and both he and Kiser stole a base. Hauser’s sacrifice fly allowed Kiser to score and put the Cardinals up 4-0.

The Wildcats finally made it back to the top of their lineup in the bottom of the third. It did little for the Cats, as Jacob Mabe went down swinging at his second at-bat.

On the topic of making it through lineups, East managed to cycle through each hitter in the fourth inning. It started with a double from Guy, who stole third after a wild pitch to John Marion.

Marion was hit by a pitch and made it to first. Willoughby’s RBI single let Guy score. An RBI double by Wilson continued to stack up points for East Surry.

Now up 7-0, Tyler Chilton hit an RBI single that scored Wilson and the recently walked Kiser.

East led 9-0 going into the bottom of the fourth and quickly built onto that lead after Boaz sent three Wildcat batters packing.

The Cardinals loaded the bases after a single from Wilson and both Seth Keener and Cameron Whitaker were walked. Eli Bullington hit an RBI single that scored both Keener and Wilson.

The final run of the game was the result of an RBI single from Gage Black. Black’s hit sent Whitaker to the plate and wrap up a 12-0 win.

Boaz finished with seven strikeouts and just one walk in five innings.

Leading the Cardinals with two hits apiece were Willoughby, Wilson, Kiser, Chilton, and Guy.

Each Surry begins conference play today when it hosts Mount Airy (6-2, 1-1) in a doubleheader starting at 4:30. West Stokes returns to the diamond when the Cats host Surry Central tonight.

