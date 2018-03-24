Creech signs with Catawba

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Stephen Creech of East Surry High School signed a National Letter of Intent Friday and will continue his football career at Catawba College.

“It feels good,” Creech said. “All my hard work is finally paying off.”

The former defensive end and tight end is leaving the Northwest 1A Conference behind and will join the South Atlantic Conference with the Division II Catawba Indians in the fall.

The Indians finished second among eight teams in the SAC in 2017, boasting a record of 5-2 in the conference and 9-2 overall.

When asked about how he got to where he is today, Creech replied, “Working hard in the weight room is a big part of it. I made sure to give all. I had to make sure we could be as good as possible.”

Creech is a three-year veteran of the Cardinal football team and also played baseball and wrestled at East Surry. The football team went 9-5 and reached the third round of the 1AA state playoffs in his senior season. In his three varsity seasons, the Cardinals went 31-10, won two conference titles, and five state playoff games.

On offense, Creech had nine catches for 152 yards and was also used as a tailback on occasion last fall. But Creech’s biggest impact on the team was on defense, where he had 18 solo tackles, 26 total tackles, and a fumble recovery.

When asked about his favorite part of playing football at East Surry, Creech had a simple yet effective reply.

“Getting to go out there and do what I love.”

His hard work paid off and now Creech gets to play the game that he loves for the next four years.

Stephen Creech inks his national letter of intent as his parents and brother look on. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_s1.jpg Stephen Creech inks his national letter of intent as his parents and brother look on. Cory Smith | The News Stephen Creech signed with Catawba College on Friday with his coaches, family and friends in attendance. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_s2-1.jpg Stephen Creech signed with Catawba College on Friday with his coaches, family and friends in attendance. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Stephen Creech (39) celebrates with two teammates after the Cardinals beat Mount Airy for a share of the 2016 Northwest 1A Conference title. Creech signed a national letter of intent with Catawba College on Friday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0461a.jpg East Surry’s Stephen Creech (39) celebrates with two teammates after the Cardinals beat Mount Airy for a share of the 2016 Northwest 1A Conference title. Creech signed a national letter of intent with Catawba College on Friday. John Cate | The News

The East Surry DE|TE will join the Indians football team in the fall.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

