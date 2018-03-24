Bullington signs with Bulldogs

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry senior Kolt Bullington officially extended his football career when he signed with Gardner-Webb University on Friday.

“I just want to give Gardner-Webb my best effort and contribute any way I can,” Bullington said. “Hopefully that will mean getting on the field.”

Kolt played on both sides of the ball as an offensive lineman and linebacker. He finished with 44 solo tackles and 70 total tackles in the 2017 season.

Bullington said that playing Division I college football has been a dream of his since little league. He credits his coaches and the community as major contributors to his success.

“In little league, through middle school and into [high school] there has been a strong foundation in the community,” Bullington said.

A member of the Cardinals for all four years, Bullington graduates with a record of 41-12. The senior has only lost two conference games at East Surry.

Of those wins, Bullington said that perhaps his favorite moment as a Cardinal was when East Surry spoiled rival Mount Airy’s undefeated season in 2016. The Cards defeated the 10-0 Bears 21-10 to end the regular season.

Bullington also referenced this season’s 49-36 victory over East Wilkes in the state playoffs as one of his most memorable wins. The playoff win was retribution for East Wilkes’ victory in the season opener.

With plenty of victories in the Northwest 1A Conference, Bullington is looking forward to many more big victories in the Big South Conference.

Kolt Bullington had one of his best games for East Surry in his junior season, when he celebrated his 17th birthday by getting 17 tackles in a 17-12 win over Winston-Salem Prep.

Kolt Bullington of East Surry High signed with Gardner-Webb University Friday

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

