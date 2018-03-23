Extra Innings not enough for East

DANBURY —Two of the best softball teams around spent the first Friday of spring competing for supremacy in the Northwest 1A Conference.

The East Surry Cardinals fell to North Stokes Vikings 4-3 in an eight-inning thriller.

North (7-1, 2-0) opened its season with a 9-2 victory over East on March 5. With the exception of a 2-1 road loss to the undefeated West Stokes Wildcats, the Vikings have been on a tear.

The Cardinals (7-3, 1-2) struck first in the game. Bethany Clayton led off with a double to left field that nearly went over the fence. Anna-Kate Badgett’s sacrifice bunt moved Clayton to third and then a sacrifice fly from Autumn Lawson allowed Clayton to score.

Lawson took the mound with a 1-0 lead and sent the first three Viking batters packing. Lawson kept the Cards’ lead alive for the first three innings of the game by allowing zero hits.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the third that North Stokes recorded a hit. Lawson walked the first batter and then allowed two additional hits in the inning. North Stokes tied the game 1-1.

A scoreless trip for East put the Vikings back at bat. The Lady Cards gave up two singles and a double in the bottom of the fourth. Kelsey Hawkins’ RBI single put the Vikings up 2-1.

East only managed one hit in the sixth inning. Things didn’t look good for the Cardinals when North extended their lead to 3-1 heading into the top of the sixth.

Lawson got on base with a line drive between first and second base. Grace Kiser took the plate and changed the momentum of the game with a 2-run homer that tied the game at 3-3.

Kristin Hicks kept things going with a double that resulted from a Viking error at first base. Hicks was in scoring position when Maggie Holt was at-bat. Holt smacked a line drive at second base that would’ve scored Hicks, but it was caught by North to end the inning.

Two hits by North Stokes in the bottom of the sixth nearly put the Vikings ahead. However, East Surry forced two late outs to take a chance at winning.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning, leading to extra innings.

Allie Bruner was the only Cardinal to get on base in the top of the eighth, putting the ball in the Vikings’ court.

The first North Stokes batter hit a single. Then, a Viking player hit a line drive down the third base line. This hit would turn into an RBI triple that won North Stokes the game.

North Stokes stands atop the conference, but the Cardinals’ aren’t far behind. East Surry’s next match is a home contest against South Stokes on March 27. The Vikings will host Cornerstone Charter Academy on the same day.

The Lady Cardinals celebrate following Grace Kiser's two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. Maggie Holt hits a line drive in the Friday's game against North Stokes. Anna-Kate Badgett hits a short ground ball in the first inning of Friday's game. East Surry's Kelsey Heflin runs to first in the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to North Stokes.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

