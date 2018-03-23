North runner signs with Montreat

North Surry distance runner Alma Rodriguez has signed to compete for Montreat College.

Over her career, Rodriguez has won track races at 1,500 meters (just under a mile), 3,000 meters and 3200 meters (2 miles) as well as cross country, which is 5,000 meters (or 3.1 miles).

She said the school near Black Mountain offered her a scholarship to run both cross country and track. She said she spoke to someone with Wesleyan College, but they hadn’t offered a scholarship yet, so she went on an official visit to Montreat.

Alma said she liked the environment and community in Montreat. The people were nice, and she felt comfortable on the campus.

The elevation of Montreat, located about 150 miles southwest of Mount Airy, is 2,615 feet. That’s more than twice as high as the Granite City at about 1,100 feet and higher than the big pinnacle of Pilot Mountain (around 2,240 feet).

The higher elevation can make the air feel thinner, which has a greater impact on endurance sports like distance running over, say, a 100-meter dash.

Alma said she hasn’t tried running at any high altitudes, but she looks forward to getting there and trying it.

The senior said that as she was growing up, she never really considered herself as the athletic type. When she was at Gentry Middle School, coach Eric Riggs got her interested in running.

“He introduced me to long distance,” she said. “He was my first distance coach; he motivated me.”

She soon found that she enjoyed jogging because it cleared her mind and put her at ease. And at the end of the run, she felt a great sense of accomplishment.

During a race when the muscles start to complain, she said she tries to think positive thoughts and not let any negativity come out then. She reminds herself of how good she’ll feel when she finishes.

Part of the battle in running is having the strong mental side, said Travis Gammons, North’s cross country coach.

“Alma is an extremely hard worker,” Gammons said. “One of the best attributes is that she is self-motivated. It’s been an enjoyment to watch her continue to improve and push herself to get better.”

“I started Team Elite Athletics back in ‘94,” said Anthony Smith, her Junior Olympics coach since 2016. “Out of all the wrestlers, football, basketball and baseball players, Alma is the most hard-working, determined and dedicated distance runner — shoot, athlete — that I’ve had the privilege of coaching in my 24 years.”

As a freshman, she was a pleasant surprise, finishing second in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference in the 3200 meters. Then she advanced to the state 2A championship and finished sixth.

As a sophomore, Alma got off to a great start.

In late August 2015 she finished second in a large field at the Northwest Invitational. She posted a time of 21:20.5, good for second place.

At the end of the season, however, at the Midwest 2A Regional, she finished well behind the pack at 27:34.7, more than six minutes off her time at the start of the season.

That was the start of some nagging ailments that held her back, the runner said. She suffered shin splits, an inflammation of the muscles and tendons along the shinbone that made it very painful to push off with the foot.

She would later develop hip pain and stress fractures.

While she wasn’t able to run well enough at the conference championship to earn WPAC All-Conference honors, her times early in the season earned her an honorable mention.

“She tried to battle through and grit it out, but her times dropped off,” said Gammons. “That just shows what kind of competitor she is.”

“You can try too hard and make yourself slower,” he said. The tightness and straining can cause proper form to be broken, which can lead to repetition injuries.

The injuries hampered her for a year and a half, but she started to get back to herself by the end of her junior year.

“She overcame a lot,” said Smith, who coached her to a successful summer last year.

On May 27 at the Johnson-Riley Challenge at the High Point Athletic Complex, Alma won two events: the 1500 and 3000 meters. A week later at the Powerade State Games at North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Belk Track, she finished fourth in the 1500 against runners from all school classes.

Two weeks later, the Jim Law Invitational was held June 17-18 at UNC-Charlotte. Alma came in third in the 1500.

On July 6-7 at the Southeast Regional championships at N.C. A&T, she needed a late sprint to claim the bronze in 3000 meters for the 17-18 age group.

This past winter she competed in indoor track at 1000 and 1600 distances. She won the conference title at 1600.

“She had a good meet this week,” said Gammons. “You can see she is healthy and getting back.”

At Carver for a meet with the Yellow Jackets and Atkins Camels, Alma participated in four events and won first place in each: the 800, 1600, 3200 and the 4×800 relay.

Alma gave credit to her coaches for helping her improve and being supportive. These include Riggs, Gammons, Smith, North Surry track coach Janice Simmons, track coach Gordan Tedder and technique coach Ron Gillespie.

Alma said she started working with Gillespie just last year, but she can tell a difference in her style. She has worked on the length of her stride and the swinging of her arms. She said she used to swing her arms across her body instead of swinging them more forward like she is working on now.

“There’s always room for improvement, even as good as she is now,” said Gammons.

She said she feels much better and has even completed a half-marathon, which is 13.1 miles.

And now, she says, “I am really happy to continue the sports I love,” while she broadens her education.

She said she has an interest in biology and nursing and wants to pursue that at Montreat.

Alma gave thanks to the teammates that have been so supportive.

She also thanked her family for their encouragement and support: father Salvador Rodriguez, mom Karina Osornio, and younger siblings Maria and Salvador.

North Surry distance runner Alma Rodriguez is joined by her two school coaches. Standing, from left, are track coach Janice Simmons and cross country coach Travis Gammons. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_0658.jpg North Surry distance runner Alma Rodriguez is joined by her two school coaches. Standing, from left, are track coach Janice Simmons and cross country coach Travis Gammons. Submitted photo North Surry’s Alma Rodriguez signs with Montreat College this week. She has earned several honors over her career in cross country and track. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_29432452_10160041968480517_8546594248814755840_o.jpg North Surry’s Alma Rodriguez signs with Montreat College this week. She has earned several honors over her career in cross country and track. Submitted photo North Surry’s Alma Rodriguez climbs a short bank at Fisher River Park while competing in cross country as a freshman. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_0JAL9927_filtered.jpg North Surry’s Alma Rodriguez climbs a short bank at Fisher River Park while competing in cross country as a freshman. Jeff Linville | The News North Surry’s Alma Rodriguez wins a cross country race at East Surry as a senior. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_a3.jpg North Surry’s Alma Rodriguez wins a cross country race at East Surry as a senior. Cory Smith | The News Alma Rodriguez is joined by three of her coaches. From left are North Surry track coach Janice Simmons, North cross country coach Travis Gammons, and Junior Olympics coach Anthony Smith. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_29497755_10160041969060517_8117494374192906240_o.jpg Alma Rodriguez is joined by three of her coaches. From left are North Surry track coach Janice Simmons, North cross country coach Travis Gammons, and Junior Olympics coach Anthony Smith. Submitted photo Alma Rodriguez shows off some of the medals she won last year in Junior Olympics. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_rod.jpg Alma Rodriguez shows off some of the medals she won last year in Junior Olympics. Submitted photo

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.