Cooke, Greyhounds blank Eagles

DOBSON — The North Surry Greyhounds moved to .500 in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a 5-0 win over their foe just down the road, Surry Central.

The Hounds (6-4, 2-2) have now won two straight, while the Golden Eagles (2-5, 0-3) dropped their fourth game in a row.

It seemed that Central’s three-game streak of allowing five or more runs would end against North Surry after keeping the margin at 1-0 for five innings. However, the Hounds crossed home plate four times in the final two innings to win by a handful.

Surry Central’s Ryan Martin made short work of the Greyhounds in the first inning. Martin began the game with a strikeout and kept the next two batters hitless to end the inning.

North Surry’s Mackenzie Cooke looked to do the same with a strikeout on the Hounds’ lead-off hitter. Alex Hooker did manage a single for the first hit of the game for either team, but a fly out ended the inning before he could advance.

Nick Badgett led off for the Hounds in the top of the second and made it to first after being walked. Clay Tompkins moved Badgett to second, and both players moved into scoring position by stealing with Calvin Johnson at bat. Johnson proceeded to hit a ball deep into left field that allowed Badgett to score after tagging up.

The Golden Eagles didn’t have many opportunities to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Cooke delivered three straight strikeouts to get his team back in the batter’s box.

The only player to get on base for the Hounds in the third was Kobe Slate, after being walked by Martin. Slate was tagged out trying to steal second.

Another three-up, three-down occurred in the bottom of the third, with Cooke notching one strikeout and two Eagles grounding out at first.

The hitting drought ended with a double by Badgett in the top of the fourth. The sophomore sent a laser to the fence and likely could’ve made it to third had the speedy Martin Palacios not chased it down.

Badgett’s second time crossing the plate had to wait, as a subsequent fly out and ground out put the home team back at bat.

The bottom of the fourth was a roller coaster of emotions for the Eagles. Daniel Layne drew a leadoff walk, but was sent back to the dugout before reaching second as a result of a double play.

Martin raised spirits with a single with two outs on the scoreboard. His trip around the bases ended there after a ground-out by Mason Wood.

The fifth inning came and went, with six batters failing to reach first base. Martin and Cooke each had a strikeout in the inning.

Inning number six was nothing like the fifth, at least not for the visiting Greyhounds.

Things didn’t look promising after only Slate was on base with two outs. An RBI single by Badgett changed the mood of the inning, allowing Slate to cross home plate.

Tompkins joined Badgett on base with a single of his own. Badgett then scored off an RBI double from Bret Johnson. An RBI single by Mason Gwyn allowed Triston Atkins, who ran for Tompkins, to score and put the Greyhounds up 4-0.

Dakota Sumner recorded a single with just one out for the Eagles in the bottom of the sixth. Hopes of a comeback continued to fade after back-to-back fly outs.

Martin began the top of the seventh with a strikeout but gave up a triple to the next batter, Slate. Sy Kidd took the mound after that and finished the inning for Surry Central.

Slate took advantage of a wild first pitch from Kidd to score and put North Surry up five.

The Greyhounds nearly extended the lead when Cooke sent a bomb deep into center field. A diving catch from Palacios saved the Eagles from going down six in the seventh inning.

Martin was up first for Central in the bottom of the seventh and hit a single. His effort wasn’t enough, as two strikeouts and a fly out later, the game was over.

North Surry’s win moves them to 2-2 in WPAC play, good enough for fourth in the conference. Central remains winless in the conference.

North Surry’s Mackenzie Cooke pitched all seven innings and only allowed four hits in a 5-0 win over Surry Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_0252.jpg North Surry’s Mackenzie Cooke pitched all seven innings and only allowed four hits in a 5-0 win over Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagles’ third baseman Gabe Simmons dives for a fly ball. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_0307.jpg Golden Eagles’ third baseman Gabe Simmons dives for a fly ball. Cory Smith | The News Troy Jessup of Surry Central connects with the ball in the third inning of Thursday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_0343.jpg Troy Jessup of Surry Central connects with the ball in the third inning of Thursday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Bret Johnson hits a grounder to third in North Surry’s 5-0 win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_311.jpg Greyhound Bret Johnson hits a grounder to third in North Surry’s 5-0 win. Cory Smith | The News

County foes Surry Central and North met on the diamond for the first time in 2018

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith