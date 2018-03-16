Bears’ winningest football coach retires

For the second time this offseason, Surry County is losing an all-time great football coach.

Mount Airy City Schools released a statement Friday, “This afternoon, Coach Kelly Holder announced his resignation as head football coach of Mount Airy High School.”

This comes just weeks after the retirement of longtime rival David Diamont at East Surry.

“For 19 years, Holder has coached his players on and off the field. It is evident that his commitment to his players has reached beyond winning football games,” said the release.

“Relationships are more important than wins,” Holder is quoted in the announcement. “And I have been blessed with lots of wonderful relationships with players.”

“While this decision has been a difficult one, Coach Holder feels the time has come to step down,” said the MACS statement. “He plans to spend his time with family, watch his sons pursue their college careers, and spend more time at church.

“Mount Airy City Schools wants to thank Coach Holder for his years of service and impact on Mount Airy High School and the Mount Airy community.”

Holder stepped down after a total of 23 seasons as a head football coach in Surry County, including four at Surry Central before he took over the Bears prior to the 1999 season. According to Doug McDaniel, the Bears’ unofficial historian, Holder’s record at Mount Airy High School finishes at 195 wins and 61 losses over 19 seasons, a winning rate of 76.2 percent. His average season was 10-3, and his average game score was 33-15. He went 106-25 in conference play with Mount Airy.

Beginning his career with four seasons at Surry Central, Holder finishes with an overall mark of 218-85, which is 71.9 percent. He won or shared nine conference titles at MAHS, reached the West Regional final five times, and won three of those, reaching the 1A state championship game in 2008 and 2009 and the 1AA championship game last December.

Holder’s 2008 team has a case as one of the greatest 1A teams in North Carolina history. According to McDaniel, the ‘08 Bears led the nation in scoring with 846 points, or 52.9 points per game. The defense gave up just 6.1 points for an average scoring margin of 46.8 points. Just two of the 16 teams Mount Airy faced managed to lose by less than 30 points, including a 37-14 win over Williamston in the championship game.

The Bears had a 31-game winning streak from 2008-09. The 2008 team went 16-0, then the 2009 squad was 15-0 before losing to Wallace-Rose Hill in the championship game.

When the news became public Friday afternoon, North Surry head coach Danny Lyons tweeted, “Nothing but respect for Kelly Holder and Mount Airy Football! One of the best to ever do it! Thanks for taking in a 22-year-old aspiring coach and showing him the RIGHT way to run a program. A friend and mentor, one of the best!”

While the move affects coaching, Holder has said that he plans to continue teaching math at Mount Airy High School.

The district will begin the selection process for a new head coach in the near future.

Holder was out of town Friday evening and said he would speak more about his decision when he returns next week.

———

In October, MACS announced that Coach Holder had been named as the Carolina Panthers’ Coach of the Week. He was recognized at one of the NFL team’s home games.

The program recognizes high school coaches who, through their hard work and dedication to young people, have made a difference in the lives of their players, school and community. The honor came with a $1,000 donation from Carolina Panthers Charities and the NFL to his school’s athletic department.

Last week, the Surry County Board of Commissioners recognized Holder and his team for their great season. The Granite Bears went 14-1, winning the West Regional and finishing second in the state.

———

In climbing to the top of the Bears’ career wins chart, he passed Jerry Hollingsworth (177) and Wallace Shelton (150). As McDaniel noted, that’s 522 wins from three coaches over 61 years.

Against strong competition in the state playoffs, Holder’s teams went 29-18, 61.7 percent.

Holder was named the East-West All Star Game coach for 2008, then he coached the Shrine Bowl in 2015.

Holder https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Kelly-Holder-mug_filtered-1.jpg Holder Coach Kelly Holder, center, is recognized by the Surry County Board of Commissioners, including Commissioners Larry Phillips, left, and Larry Johnson. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_0JAL7906.JPG_filtered-1.jpg Coach Kelly Holder, center, is recognized by the Surry County Board of Commissioners, including Commissioners Larry Phillips, left, and Larry Johnson. Jeff Linville | The News

Holder steps down with 218 wins in 23 seasons

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.