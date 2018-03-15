East outshines Golden Eagles

DOBSON — Spring showed a little bit of its true colors Thursday, making the atmosphere for a softball game much more ideal than the freezing weather of the last two weeks.

East Surry (5-1) won its fourth straight game with a 6-2 victory over county foe Surry Central (0-3). The Cardinals are 4-0 in road games in 2018.

Much of Thursday’s game was a stalemate. Runs were only scored in two of the seven innings, but the action was neck-and-neck throughout. East Surry only beat the Eagles by one in hits, and Central pitcher Emma Bullin threw six strikeouts to Autumn Lawson’s four.

Even with seven hits, Surry Central couldn’t get base-runners across home plate as much as East, and it cost them.

After neither team scored in the first inning, East Surry’s Maggie Holt put the Lady Cards on the scoreboard with an RBI double that two teammates to cross the plate. Holt and Morgan Smith would cross the plate soon, after as a result of a sacrifice fly to left field by Anna Kate Badgett.

East Surry held a 4-0 lead when Central’s Taylor Coe approached the plate in the bottom of the second. Coe hit a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hannah Pardue.

The bases soon became loaded after Natalee Jones was walked and Bullin singled. Coe scored the Eagles’ first run on a sacrifice fly from Haily Robertson.

Jones joined the scoring club off an RBI single from teammate Megan Atkins. The inning ended with East leading 4-2.

The third inning flew by with a combined three strikeouts from Lawson and Bullin. Two Eagles, Claire Via and Savanah Atkins, along with East Surry’s Hicks were the only players to get on base in the third.

The next hit wouldn’t occur until the bottom of the fifth, when Via hit a single. Both Coe and Hannah Pardue got on base to put the Eagles in a good scoring position. However, Jones flied out before Central had a chance to cross the plate.

East Surry got in scoring position in the top of the sixth inning off singles from Hicks and Holt. However, like the Eagles in the bottom of the sixth, the Cardinals ended the inning without a run.

Bethany Clayton got her team back on track in the top of the seventh with a single. Clayton broke the scoring drought on an RBI double from Lawson to go up 5-2. Hali Scott made it 6-2 when Allie Bruner hit an RBI single.

Emma Burton was walked to start the bottom of the seventh for Central. Burton failed to advance any further when she was tagged out on a groundout by Via. Next, Savanah Atkins was called out on a fly ball to left field, and when Via failed to make it back to first before the bag was tagged, the game ended.

Clayton, Hicks, and Holt each had two hits for the Cardinals while Lawson and Bruner added one apiece. Holt had two RBIs, and Badgett, Lawson, Bruner each had one.

Via and Coe each had two hits for the Eagles, with Savanah Atkins, Megan Atkins, and Emma Bullin each adding one. Megan Atkins and Robertson each had an RBI for Central.

East Surry will play a double-header on Saturday, first against Alexander Central (3-2) at 9 a.m. and then versus Ledford Senior (4-0) at 11:20.

Central begins conference play tonight by hosting Atkins (3-3).

Autumn Lawson pitched all seven innings for the Cardinals and collected four strikeouts. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_1-4.jpg Autumn Lawson pitched all seven innings for the Cardinals and collected four strikeouts. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Emma Bullin had six strikeouts in Thursday’s loss. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_3-2.jpg Surry Central’s Emma Bullin had six strikeouts in Thursday’s loss. Cory Smith | The News Megan Atkins hits an RBI single for one of the Eagles’ two runs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_4-2.jpg Megan Atkins hits an RBI single for one of the Eagles’ two runs. Cory Smith | The News Taylor Coe of Surry Central was one of two Lady Eagles to record two hits in Thursday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_5-1.jpg Taylor Coe of Surry Central was one of two Lady Eagles to record two hits in Thursday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Kristin Hicks sends a ball deep into right field in the third inning of East Surry’s 6-2 victory over Surry Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_2140.jpg Kristin Hicks sends a ball deep into right field in the third inning of East Surry’s 6-2 victory over Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News

The Lady Cards keep their perfect road record alive in a 6-2 victory of Surry Central.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith