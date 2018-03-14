Lady Bears win fourth straight

A frigid and physical 80 minutes passed, and the Mount Airy Lady Bears walked away with win No. 4 on the season.

The Bears (4-1) defeated East Wilkes by a 3-1 margin Wednesday evening. Mount Airy hasn’t lost since dropping its season opener to 4A Davie High School.

Despite the four-game streak, Mount Airy coach Will Hurley said the Bears are still putting everything together.

“We’re going to have to learn to possess the ball better,” Hurley said. “We’re just playing kickball at times now.”

The Cardinals (1-2) controlled the opening minutes of the game and kept the ball deep in Bear territory. Shelia Aguilar flirted with scoring, but couldn’t get the ball past Bears keeper Samantha Stewart.

It wasn’t until the eighth minute that Mount Airy put together a threatening run. Baylee Greenwood sent the ball through the Cards’ back line to be chased down by teammate Tessa Stovall. Stovall nearly had a shot, but was cut off by Christa Burchette of East Wilkes.

But the Bears had plenty more opportunities to shoot after Stovall’s run. Greenwood let shots fly from outside the 18-yard box after stopping the Cards’ goal kick. Meanwhile, Axell Lince worked with Olivia Malone on a little give-and-go action up the Mount Airy sideline.

Mount Airy broke the seal in minute 24 when Greenwood scored on a free kick from 22 yards out.

The Lady Bears stayed on the attack after the first goal. Stovall had another shot at scoring on a through ball, but was a step too slow to the ball before it was snatched up by East Wilkes keeper Anna Parks.

Parks foiled a number of Bear attacks by putting her body between Mount Airy players and the ball.

Most of the Cardinals’ offense at this point came from counterattacks. At 28’, Jordan Schubart found a streaking Aguilar, setting up an open shot for East Wilkes. Aguilar’s shot ricocheted off the cross bar.

Second chances don’t come often in soccer, but they did in this case. Not 60 seconds later, Schubart and Aguilar connected on the exact same play. This time, Aguilar kept the ball on the ground and tied the game at 1-1.

The Bears quickly regained the lead after Aguilar’s goal. Malone found the back of the net in minute 31 off a through ball from Greenwood to put the Bears ahead 2-1.

Mount Airy nearly extended the lead coming out of halftime. Malone took the ball up the right side of the field and crossed it into the Cardinals’ box. No one was there to receive Malone’s cross, so the ball went back into East Wilkes’ possession.

East Wilkes did better at keeping the ball in the midfield as opposed to in its own box in the second half. A large percent of the second half was played in the middle third of the field, thanks to the defenses of both teams.

Hurley applauded his defense in the victory, but warned of possible issues if the Bears’ offense didn’t get back in its groove.

“I think our defense is pretty disciplined,” Hurley said. “They’re pretty sound, but if we can’t hold the ball offensively, it’s going to hurt us defensively.”

Mount Airy had trouble generating offense in the second half. Hurley didn’t quite understand the cause of these issues, saying that perhaps the weather had something to do with it.

“I thought in the second half, we didn’t create as many opportunities as the first half because of the wind,” Hurley said.

Mount Airy switch from playing with the wind to against it in the second half. Greenwood had opportunities to score off free kicks, but the junior’s shots were restricted with the wind blowing at her.

The Bears did build a comfortable lead when Carly Grace Sheets converted on a cross from Malone at 68’.

The last chance for the Cards to get on the board came with just two minutes left on the clock. East Wilkes had an indirect free kick on the Bears’ six-yard line. The shot was deflected by the Mount Airy defense, and the faces of the Cardinal players signified the match was over.

Greenwood, Malone, and Sheets scored the goals for the Bears, while both Greenwood and Malone picked up assists.

Cheyenne Allen picked up the game’s lone yellow card at 54’.

The Bears return to the pitch on Friday for their first conference match-up against Bishop McGuinness.

East Wilkes travels to Millers Creek on Friday to take on West Wilkes.

Baylee Greenwood scored the Bears’ first goal Wednesday evening and assisted on the second. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_1-3.jpg Baylee Greenwood scored the Bears’ first goal Wednesday evening and assisted on the second. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Katheryn Lachino battles with East Wilkes’ Caroline Huffman for possession in the Bears’ 3-1 victory. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_2-4.jpg Mount Airy’s Katheryn Lachino battles with East Wilkes’ Caroline Huffman for possession in the Bears’ 3-1 victory. Cory Smith | The News Tessa Stovall of Mount Airy chases down a Cardinal defender in the first half of Wednesday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_4-1.jpg Tessa Stovall of Mount Airy chases down a Cardinal defender in the first half of Wednesday’s game. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy improved to 4-1 on the season with a 3-1 victory over East Wilkes

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith