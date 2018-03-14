Norman signs with Guilford

DOBSON — Surry Central senior Brandon Norman will continue his tennis career with Guilford College after signing a National Letter of Intent Wednesday.

“Coming into my sophomore year I realized [playing in college] was something I really wanted to do in the future,” Norman said. “I started training a lot in the off-season.”

Norman is a three-year veteran of the Golden Eagles’ tennis team and has been a starter since day one. Among Norman’s list of accolades are: 2016 conference champion in doubles, 2017 conference runner-up in singles, North Carolina state tournament qualifier in 2017, and a fourth-place finish in the regional tournament in 2017.

Norman’s role on the Eagles has been so much more than just winning matches, according to coach Mark Parsons. Parsons referred to Norman as the “best leader I have ever coached.”

Parsons also said that Norman served as a captain as both a junior and senior and was elected team MVP in 2017.

In addition to being a standout tennis player, Norman led the Eagles’ basketball team with 16.9 points per game and 3.7 assists per game.

The world of college athletics is entirely different from that of high school. But this is a challenge Norman said he is excited to face.

“It’s going to be a different vibe playing at Guilford,” Norman said. “You’re not going to be playing against a lot of people that you know, people that are your family.”

Norman continued, “Going on to the next level, you’re going to see everyone that has strengths and not many weaknesses. I’m pretty excited about that and it’s going to make me a better tennis player.”

As for his senior season at Central, Norman said the team still has a lot to accomplish. One particular goal he has for the team is surpassing West Stokes and finish first in the conference.

“I think this year is our year, and me being a team leader I’m pretty excited for that,” Norman said.

Brandon Norman’s family watches as he signs his National Letter of Intent with Guilford College. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_2-3.jpg Brandon Norman’s family watches as he signs his National Letter of Intent with Guilford College. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Brandon Norman celebrates signing his National Letter of Intent with Guilford College to continue his tennis career. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_1-2.jpg Surry Central’s Brandon Norman celebrates signing his National Letter of Intent with Guilford College to continue his tennis career. Cory Smith | The News

Golden Eagle Brandon Norman committed to being a Quaker Wednesday.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith