East completes sweep of Wildcats

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s tennis team grabbed its’ second win of the season with a 5-4 victory over West Stokes Wednesday.

The Cardinals and Wildcats already faced off once this season to the same result. Now, just days later, East completed the sweep of the school one county over.

West gained a 1-0 advantage when top-seeded Noah Spainhour downed East Surry’s Ryan Sigmon 3-6, 3-6. Second-seeded AJ Key evened the score at one match apiece with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ian Simpson.

The Cardinals’ three seed Ryan Presnell got a slow start against Isaac Spainhour, falling in a tiebreaker after a 6-7 first set. Presnell got it together and won the second set 6-0 and the ensuing third-set tiebreaker 10-6.

The opposite was the case for the fourth seed singles match. West Stokes’ John Brook narrowly escaped with a 7-5 victory over Eli Gray in the first set before winning six straight to even the match at 2-2.

Sixth-seed Lee Knight of East Surry put the Cards ahead 3-2 with consecutive set victories, while teammate Nathan Cox gave East a 4-2 advantage after winning a third set tiebreaker 13-11.

East Surry went into doubles needing just one win to take the match. West Stokes took the first seeded doubles match 8-0 with the team of Noah Spainhour and Brook defeating Sigmon and Gray.

The Cardinals’ third-seeded doubles squad of Cox and Knight had a chance to seal the victory and fell just short, 9-7.

It all came down to the second-seeded doubles match of Key and Presnell against Simpson and Isaac Spainhour. Key and Presnell took the doubles match 8-4 to give East Surry win number two on the season.

East will face county foe Surry Central this evening in Dobson. West Stokes will travel to Walkertown on Friday.

East Surry’s Ryan Sigmon sends a forehand back at the Wildcats in doubles. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_t1.jpg East Surry’s Ryan Sigmon sends a forehand back at the Wildcats in doubles. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s AJ Key, seen here in red, won both his singles and doubles matches in the Cardinals’ 5-4 victory over West Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_t2.jpg East Surry’s AJ Key, seen here in red, won both his singles and doubles matches in the Cardinals’ 5-4 victory over West Stokes. Cory Smith | The News