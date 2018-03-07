Cards’ late run sends Titans packing

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Lady Cardinals earned their second win of the season after a thrilling 2-1 victory over previously unbeaten 4A West Forsyth.

Autumn Lawson was the Cardinals’ secret weapon on both sides of the ball, driving in two runs and only allowing five hits on the mound.

The game looked like it would be a high-scoring affair after both teams scored in the first inning. Brianna Lucero got the undefeated Titans on the board in the top of the first.

For the Cardinals, it was Bethany Clayton that initially got on base with a single in the bottom of the first. Clayton made her way around the bases before crossing home plate on a Lawson RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Strong defensive performances by both teams kept the score at one apiece until the bottom of the sixth. It was then that Lawson sent a screamer between the shortstop and third baseman that allowed Clayton to score her second run of the evening.

East Surry held the Titans scoreless in the top of the seventh to walk away with win number two on the 2018 season.

Both Clayton and Lawson batted .667 and had two hits. Maggie Holt had a single and Morgan Smith added a sacrifice bunt.

The Lady Cards only made one fielding error in the game. On the mound, Lawson struck three batters out, faced 26 batters and threw 118 pitches.

East Surry will travel to South Stokes on Friday, while the Titans continue their road trip by going to Central Davidson.

