Cardinals breeze past Eagles

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry is on a mission of retribution after last season’s premature exit in the state playoffs. The Cardinals sent a message to all future opponents by leaving a path of destruction through its’ first two opponents.

A 9-3 victory over Surry Central Wednesday moved the Cards to 2-0 on the season. The Golden Eagles’ loss marked their first of the season.

Cardinal pitcher Kain Kiser threw for four innings and was perfect throughout. Instead of pursuing a perfect game, East coach Chad Freeman elected to adhere to a pitch count and rest Kiser.

“Our pitching is going to be one of our strong suits this season,” Freeman said. “It’s early in the season and I don’t want to over-do things.”

Jefferson Boaz took Kiser’s spot on the mound in the top of the fifth. Despite allowing three runs, Freeman said he was pleased with the sophomore’s performance.

Behind the plate, East Surry came out swinging from the start. AJ Wilson scored for the Cardinals in the bottom of the first off an RBI double from Kiser.

The second inning was relatively quiet on both ends. Central pitcher Mason Wood sent the first three Cardinal batters packing to keep the score at 1-0.

Business picked up in a big way when East Surry scored three runs. Wilson’s RBI single allowed John Marion and Garrett Willoughby to cross the plate. Wilson scored his second run of the night of another Kiser RBI.

The Cardinals took an 8-0 lead before the Eagles got on the board with three runs in the fifth. Cameron Whitaker earned East Surry’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.

Surry Central will return home on March 9 to host county foe Mount Airy (1-0), which won its season opener against Elkin on Wednesday. East Surry is in a similar situation, hosting North Surry on Thursday.

East Surry first baseman Trevor Hauser knocks the ball into left field in the fourth inning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_b1.jpg East Surry first baseman Trevor Hauser knocks the ball into left field in the fourth inning. Cory Smith | The News AJ Wilson crosses home plate for the first of three times in Wednesday’s game as Tyler Chilton celebrates. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_b2.jpg AJ Wilson crosses home plate for the first of three times in Wednesday’s game as Tyler Chilton celebrates. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Carter Graham releases a pitch in the fifth inning of the Eagles’ 9-3 loss to East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_b3.jpg Surry Central’s Carter Graham releases a pitch in the fifth inning of the Eagles’ 9-3 loss to East Surry. Cory Smith | The News

