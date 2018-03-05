Surry Storm tryouts set for Sunday

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament won’t be the only major basketball event next weekend — Surry Storm tryouts also will be held.

Surry Storm is a traveling girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels. In early February, tryouts were conducted for players in grades 2-5 and 6-8.

This coming Sunday, older girls will get a chance to display their hoops skills. Tryouts for those in grades 9-12 are scheduled then from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Mount Airy Middle School on Hamburg Street.

Those interested in Surry Storm play can contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com for more information.

Among other competition, the Surry Storm Girls Basketball Club holds a “March Madness” tournament each year at local gyms, with its 16th-annual edition scheduled this past weekend involving more than 100 teams from a multi-state area.