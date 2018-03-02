Diamont out as East Surry football coach

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry High School announced today that long-time coach David Diamont is no longer heading the varsity football team.

Surry County Schools sent out a written statement this afternoon stating Diamont had retired, though Chris Hughes of carolinapreps.com said today Diamont was essentially forced out.

In the written statement, however, both Diamont and Principal Lorrie Sawyers said the coach had decided to retire.

“My wife has been pushing me to retire from coaching for several years now, so we can travel. She’ll probably apply for my passport tomorrow,” the statement quoted Diamont as saying.

Diamont retired from teaching in June 2016, but remained as football coach.

“I’ve got a lot to be thankful for. I’ve coached many fine young men and women in this area and hope that they are better human beings because of it. I have been blessed by having great men and women on my staff.”

“I want to thank Coach Dave Diamont for all that he has meant to East Surry Football, the community, and to the players he has coached,” said Principal Lorrie Sawyers.

He leaves East Surry with a record of 252-131, (65.8 win percent). Under his leadership, East Surry teams were conference champions in 1983, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The 2001 team made it to the Western Regional Finals.

Prior to his time at East Surry, Diamont coached at Mount Airy, where his football record was 39-22. Overall, his varsity career football record was 291-153.

In addition to teaching and coaching, Diamont served 20 years in the North Carolina House of Representatives. In 1989, he was named chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee.

In 2017, Gov. Roy Cooper created the Governor’s Teacher Advisory Committee composed of up to 25 teachers and support personnel. As a longtime local educator, the governor chose Diamont to provide teaching advice since he had 46 years of teaching experience.

The school said it was starting a search for his replacement now.

