Lady Eagles tame the Wolfpack

DOBSON — It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

A rough start in Tuesday’s game against Walkertown Tuesday was soon forgotten when the Surry Central Lady Eagles poured in 41 second-half points to defeat the Wolfpack 69-34.

Joley Cabe’s 19 points gave Surry Central (14-9, 5-6 in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference) a shot at the four seed in the conference tournament. The Eagles will break their tie with West Stokes (12-7, 5-6 in WPAC) on Senior Night Friday.

When Walkertown (5-14, 0-10 WPAC) and Surry Central met on January 5, the Eagles escaped with a 55-53 victory. This was the Wolfpack’s only single-digit conference loss.

It looked like another nail-biter was to come when the game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. Cabe scored nine of the Eagles’ points in the quarter, with the other two coming from Taylor Cochran.

With its’ three tallest players not dressed to compete, Central was out-rebounded early on. Khaliyah McCummings grabbed nearly grabbed double-digit rebounds in the first quarter alone as the tallest player on the court.

A flurry of turnovers in the first two minutes of the second quarter didn’t set a good tone. However, a free throw from Hannah Beasley at 5:23 gave new life to the Lady Eagles.

Starting with Beasley’s free throw, Central went on to outscore Walkertown 17-5 in the second quarter.

Six different Eagles scored in the second quarter, led by Alea Doby’s five points. One notable omission in the list of players to score in the quarter was Cabe, who sat the final four minutes of the quarter after sustaining an ankle injury.

Central’s run gave it a 28-16 lead at halftime.

Cabe returned in the second half and went right back to notching shot after shot. Cabe led the team with seven points in the quarter and was one of three Eagles to score a 3-pointer.

Claire Via started the quarter with a coast-to-coast basket for Central, while Carlie Via ended the Eagles’ 20-point barrage with a 3-pointer.

Carlie Via and Megan Atkins, both freshmen, scored their first baskets of the night in the third quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter up 48-25, the Lady Eagles didn’t let up. Cabe wrapped up her phenomenal game with another 3-pointer to start the quarter. Beasley added another triple less than a minute later.

Claire Via, Megan Atkins, Brooklyn Lester, and Cochran rounded out the Eagles’ 21-point quarter. Central outscored the Wolfpack 41-18 in the second half to secure a 69-34 victory.

Cabe led all scorers with 19 points. Next on the Eagles was Beasley with 12, and both Cochran and Megan Atkins with eight.

Jordan Butterfield and McCummings led the Wolfpack with 11 points each, followed by Joy Cone with six, Haley McKinney with four, and McKayla Jackson with two.

Central’s Taylor Cochran drives past a Walkertown defender for a layup in Tuesday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0026.jpg Central’s Taylor Cochran drives past a Walkertown defender for a layup in Tuesday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Hannah Beasley makes a cheeky baseline pass in the Eagles’ 69-34 win. Beasley finished with 12 points in Surry Central’s win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0071.jpg Hannah Beasley makes a cheeky baseline pass in the Eagles’ 69-34 win. Beasley finished with 12 points in Surry Central’s win. Cory Smith | The News Megan Atkins takes aim for one of her two second half 3-pointers. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0089.jpg Megan Atkins takes aim for one of her two second half 3-pointers. Cory Smith | The News Eagle sophomore Brooklyn Lester lines up for two easy points at the charity stripe. Lester had four points in the Eagles’ win over Walkertown. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0099.jpg Eagle sophomore Brooklyn Lester lines up for two easy points at the charity stripe. Lester had four points in the Eagles’ win over Walkertown. Cory Smith | The News

