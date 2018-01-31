Johnson moves on up

Trey Johnson’s career came full circle when it was announced he would return to Wofford as the offensive line coach.

It was announced on January 26 by Wofford University Media Relations that Johnson would join the coaching staff of new head coach Josh Conklin.

Johnson was a three-year starter for the Terriers from 2007-2010. After serving as a high school coach and an assistant college coach, Johnson returns to his alma mater.

Born Charles Walter Johnson III, Trey first became a standout football player at Mount Airy High School. The Bears were 30-9 in Johnson’s three-years as a starter.

Johnson received all-conference honors as a junior and senior and was a team captain his senior year. As a senior, Johnson led the Bears to an 11-2 record to win the Northwest 1A Conference championship.

Johnson chose to attend Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in hopes of continuing his football career. He started as a preferred walk-on for the university and went on to earn a scholarship as a center.

Johnson’s success continued as a Terrier when he was part of the 2007 Southern Conference Champion squad. The Terriers also won the SoCon Championship in 2010 and went to the NCAA playoffs in 2007, 2008, and 2010.

Trey led the team in with 133 knockdown blocks in 2008. His 2010 total, 101, was second on the team.

A prodigy on and off the field, Johnson was named to the SoCon Fall All-Academic Team four times. He graduated Wofford with a degree in History and Government in 2010.

Johnson continued his education by attending the Charleston School of Law. He earned his Juris Doctor in 2014.

Mount Airy High was ecstatic to welcome back a familiar face in 2014. Johnson worked with both the offensive and defensive lines in his two years with the Granite Bears. The Bears went 18-7 during Johnson’s tenure.

Continuing to work in high school football, Johnson headed south to Thomasville High School to serve as the offensive line coach. He spent one year with the team.

Johnson returned to the collegiate level as the tight ends coach at Eastern New Mexico University. He also assisted with the offensive line and special teams while with the team.

Johnson’s responsibilities as a coach were to teach veer, gap, and base blocking schemes. His work paid off as the Greyhounds averaged 32.4 points and 442 total yards en route to an 8-2 season.

This brings us to the present. Johnson started 2018 off with a bang when it was announced he would return to Wofford as the offensive line coach. Johnson is one of four new coaches at the university, including the new head coach Josh Conklin.

Johnson joins five other Wofford graduates on the coaching staff.

Trey Johnson sported the number 50 jersey as a Granite Bear. Mount Airy went 30-9 during Johnson’s three years as a starter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_trey-playing-for-Mt.-Airy-2.jpg Trey Johnson sported the number 50 jersey as a Granite Bear. Mount Airy went 30-9 during Johnson’s three years as a starter. Submitted Photo A three-year starter at Wofford University, Trey Johnson led the team in knockdown blocks in 2008 and was apart of the 2007 and 2010 Southern Conference Champion teams. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Trey-App-St.-game-Nov.-2010.jpg A three-year starter at Wofford University, Trey Johnson led the team in knockdown blocks in 2008 and was apart of the 2007 and 2010 Southern Conference Champion teams. Submitted Photo Trey Johnson returned to Mount Airy High School as a lineman coach in 2014. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_trey-coach-at-mt.-airy-5.jpg Trey Johnson returned to Mount Airy High School as a lineman coach in 2014. Submitted Photo

Former MAHS, Wofford standout returns to Terriers as assistant coach

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith