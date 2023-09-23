Granite Bears hand Rams first loss

Tyler Mason outruns Starmount’s secondary to score one of his four rushing touchdowns for Mount Airy. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Caleb Reid catches a pitch and runs for a Mount Airy first down. Tryetha Taylor | Special to the News Mount Airy’s Mario Revels (3) finds room to run in the open field. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s D.J. Joyce (22) and Dee Dawkins tackle Starmount’s Kinston Crater for a big loss. Cory Smith | The News Landon Cox (65) and the Granite Bears’ offensive line blocks to give Ian Gallimore (15) time to make a deep throw. Cory Smith | The News Walker Stroup (21) nails a PAT for Mount Airy as Ian Gallimore holds. Cory Smith | The News Deric Dandy (32) clears a path for teammate Tyler Mason (5). Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Mount Airy moved to 6-0 on the season by winning the battle of the unbeatens on Sept. 22.

Despite resistance from visiting Starmount in the first half, Mount Airy jumped out to an early lead and never trailed. The Granite Bears were held to a season low 7 first-quarter points, but proceeded to score on five consecutive possessions across the second and third quarters.

Starmount suffered its first loss of the season in the 47-15 game.

“We knew were headed for a big game environment like this, and the level of focus and drive from our players just increased through the week as we prepared,” said Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins. “They thrive in these high pressure situations. Our guys were just completely focused on what we needed to do to win tonight.”

Mount Airy only led 13-7 with a minute left in the second quarter. The Bears closed the half with a touchdown, then scored three times in the third quarter while only running five plays from scrimmage.

The Granite Bears’ defense had an impressive showing against a Rams offense that averaged 454.4 yards of total offense through its first five games. The Rams were held to 190 total yards off 65 yards passing and 125 yards rushing; all three were season lows for the visitors.

Starmount accumulated 159 of its 190 yards in just the second and fourth quarters.

Starmount punted six times – including five three and outs – in Friday’s game. The Rams were able to score twice, but also gave up an interception and allowed Mount Airy to recover a kickoff.

Mount Airy finished the Northwest 1A Conference game with eight tackles for a loss, with the following players contributing in the category: Ian Gallimore, Deric Dandy, D.J. Joyce, Dee Dawkins and Landon Cox.

Dandy added an interception, and William Pilson had Mount Airy’s kickoff recovery.

Mount Airy’s offense, meanwhile, posted its fifth consecutive game this season rushing for at least 300 yards. The defending champs have surpassed 300 yards rushing in all six games this season.

Tyler Mason, Caleb Reid and a fired up offensive line led Mount Airy’s ground game.

Mason tallied 11 carries for 136 yards (12.4 yards per carry) and found the end zone four times. The senior Virginia Tech commit had a stretch across the second and third quarters in which he scored three times on three carries.

Reid surpassed the 100 yards rushing mark for the second consecutive week with 108 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high nine carries (12 YPC).

Mount Airy went 80 yards on the ground in less than four minutes to start the game with a touchdown. The Bears reached the end zone on their third play from scrimmage, but Mason’s 66-yard run was called back due to a hold.

Mount Airy had two touchdowns called back in the game, with the other being a 75-yard pick-6 by Mario Revels. The Granite Bears were flagged 12 times in the game, and the Rams were flagged seven times.

Reid went on to cap the drive off with a 16-yard run, then the Bears turned around and forced a three and out.

Despite starting the game with a trio of three and outs and -4 yards of offense in the first quarter, Starmount used a timely turnover on downs and a forced fumble to temporarily hinder Mount Airy’s explosive ground game.

Mount Airy turned the ball over on downs on its second drive after Starmount’s Luke Collins made a tackle for a loss on fourth down. Reid broke free for a big run on the Bears’ third drive and was eyeing a 50-yard touchdown when the Rams’ K.J. Allen punched the ball free. Fellow Ram L.T. Adams recovered the fumble.

Starmount was forced to punt a third time, then Mount Airy responded with a quick strike on a three-play drive. It wasn’t until the Rams trailed 13-0 in the second quarter that they picked up their initial first down of the night.

Collins called his own number on a design run for 26 yards on third-and-long to move the chains for the first time. Starmount only had four rushes greater than nine yards against Mount Airy, and Collins’ run tied for the team’s longest in the game.

Starmount converted on three consecutive third downs as part of a 12-play drive that took up 7:08 of game time. The Rams failed to move the chains on the drive’s next third down, but the team did find the end zone on fourth down thanks to a 25-yard pass from Collins to A.J. Pardue.

The next series of events led to Mount Airy’s lead more than doubling in just over a quarter’s time.

The Bears responded to the Rams’ touchdown with one of their own, this time coming via a 13-yard run from Mason to make it 19-7. The Rams then kneeled for the final play of the quarter as they were set to receive the kickoff in the second half.

“I was not worried at halftime. I felt like, outside of one drive, we dominated the game,” Adkins said. “They had the one long drive, and we made some mistakes on that drive, but we scored three touchdowns in the first half and then fumbled inside the 10-yard line on what probably would’ve been the fourth one.

“We felt comfortable at halftime, and I felt like we executed well throughout the game.”

Walker Stroup sent a high-arching kickoff inside the 15-yard line of Starmount to start the third quarter. The Starmount return man appeared to wait for the ball to roll out of bounds, but before that happened it was jumped on by Mount Airy’s Pilson at the Rams’ 7-yard line.

An encroachment call on the Rams moved the ball to the 2, and Mason punched the touchdown in on the drive’s first play. Ian Gallimore scored the 2-point conversion to make it 27-7.

Starmount’s next drive ended with Dandy intercepting Collins and returning it to the Rams’ 22. Mason once again only needed one play to score.

The Rams went three and out on their next drive after a sack from Joyce on third down. Mason and Reid then combined for the next three carries to move Mount Airy 54 yards in 54 seconds, capping the drive with a Reid touchdown. The PAT sailed wide of the mark to leave the score at 40-7.

The Bears reached the end zone for the final time with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter. Taeshon Martin scored the team’s seventh rushing touchdown, and Stroup’s PAT increased the lead to 40.

A big run from Allen, who led Starmount with 54 yards rushing, set teammate Jymir Billips up for the final score of the game.

Mount Airy continues its quest for a third consecutive NW1A Conference Championship by traveling to East Wilkes (4-1, 1-1 NW1A) on Sept. 29.

“We’re going to hit the reset button this weekend,” Adkins said. “We’re going to start getting ready for East Wilkes just like we got ready for Starmount, for North Stokes and even back to North Surry in the first week; it doesn’t change. We just continue to do the right things and prepare at a high level.”

Starmount looks to bounce back the same night at North Stokes (1-5, 0-2 NW1A).

Scoring

Starmount – 0, 7, 0, 8 = 15

Mount Airy – 7, 12, 21, 7 = 47

1Q

8:21 MA 7-0 – Caleb Reid 16-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

2Q

10:40 MA 13-0 – Tyler Mason 3-yard TD run, PAT no good

3:32 ST 13-7 – A.J. Pardue 25-yard TD reception on Luke Collins pass, Jovany Maya PAT

0:42 MA 19-7 – Tyler Mason 13-yard TD run, failed 2-point conversion

3Q

11:58 MA 27-7 – Tyler Mason 2-yard TD run, Ian Gallimore 2-point conversion rush

8:26 MA 34-7 – Tyler Mason 22-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

5:35 MA 40-7 – Caleb Reid 3-yard TD run, PAT no good

4Q

5:48 MA 47-7 – Taeshon Martin 27-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

1:08 ST 47-15 – Jymir Billips 3-yard TD run, Colton Allen 2-point conversion rush

Offensive Stats

Starmount

TEAM

65 yards passing and one touchdown on five completions, one interception

125 yards rushing and one touchdown on 36 carries, one 2-point conversion

190 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Luke Collins 3-of-12 for 63 yards, on touchdown, one interception; Colton Allen 2-of-4 for 2 yards

Receiving: Kinston Crater one reception for 32 yards; A.J. Pardue one reception for 25 yards, one touchdown; Colton Allen one reception for 6 yards; Jadon Hurt-Bailey one reception for 4 yards; L.T. Adams one reception for -1 yard

Rushing: Colton Allen seven carries for 53 yards; Luke Collins four carries for 20 yards; A.J. Pardue five carries for 20 yards; Jymir Billips five carries for 20 yards, one touchdown; Cody Hernandez four carries for 10 yards; Kinston Crater 12 carries for 2 yards

Kicking: Jovany Maya 1-of-1 PATs

Mount Airy

TEAM

46 yards passing on three completions

321 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 31 carries, one 2-point conversion, one fumble

367 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Ian Gallimore 3-of-6 for 46 yards

Receiving: Mario Revels two receptions for 42 yards; Walker Stroup one reception for 4 yards

Rushing: Tyler Mason 11 carries for 136 yards, four touchdowns; Caleb Reid nine carries for 108 yards, two touchdowns, one fumble; Taeshon Martin three carries for 28 yards, one touchdown; Mario Revels two carries for 24 yards; Ian Gallimore three carries for 17 yards, one 2-point conversion; D.J. Joyce two carries for 6 yards; Nassir Lemon one carry for 2 yards

Kicking: Walker Stroup 3-of-5 PATs