Bears beat Hounds for sixth consecutive shutout

September 21, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Chris Castillo (4) celebrates after scoring Mount Airy’s fifth goal against North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Edgar Vazquez sends a free kick into Mount Airy’s defensive third.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Carter Bray scores on a free kick from midfield.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Baudel Raya (14) jumps to knock down a pass.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Brayden James (9) uses his chest to trap an attempted through ball.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Emiliano Calderon (1) looks to dribble around Mount Airy’s Juan Garcia (11).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Saeed Saavedra takes a late free kick for Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

A 9-0 victory against North Surry on Sept. 20 gave Mount Airy its ninth victory of the season.

The undefeated Granite Bears took down the North Surry Greyhounds in 71 minutes. The victory marks Mount Airy’s sixth consecutive shutout and seventh shutout of the season.

The Granite Bears have not surrendered a goal in September.

Eight different Bears scored in the nonconference victory: Gavin Guerrero, Jonathan Valadez, Adrian Rodriguez, Enrique Ibarra, Chris Castillo, Carter Bray, Angel Osorno and Austin Ayers. Osorno was the only Bear to score more than once.

Guerrero scored an early goal for the Bears off an assist from Valdez, then Valadez added a goal of his own off an Ibarra assist.

Ibarra and Rodriguez each scored before halftime to bring the visitors’ lead up to 4-0.

North Surry had a chance to score late in the half when Edgar Vazquez lined up for a free kick in the 33rd minute. The senior lefty curved a shot around the wall and placed it on frame, but his shot was saved by William Garcia.

A cross from Mount Airy’s Rodriguez was headed in by Castillo to begin the second half. Mount Airy had two shots within the first four minutes of the half, but then North went on the offensive for the next 10 minutes.

Vazquez, Baudel Raya and Oliver Fajardo put runs together for the Greyhounds with triangle passing in the midfield. Raya would also attack the sideline looking for a cross.

Despite North Surry’s heavy presence in Mount Airy’s defensive third, the home team struggled to get shots off. It was until a free kick from Vazquez in the 51st minute that the Hounds were able to put a ball on frame, and it was saved by Garcia keep the shutout alive.

This would be North’s only shot on frame in the second half.

The second-half shot count was 2-1 in Mount Airy’s favor following Vazquez’s free kick. A quick counter led to Mount Airy earning a corner kick less than 30 seconds after the save, which led to a header from Osorno that was saved by Edwin Maldanado.

Another minute passed and Carter Bray lined up to take a Mount Airy free kick near midfield. The defender’s high-arching kick went untouched inside the 18-yard box, bounced over the keeper and sailed into the net for the team’s sixth goal.

Mount Airy scored its final three goals in the span of seven minutes: Osorno in the 64th minute, Ayers in the 66th minute then Osorno again in the 71st minute.

Osorno’s second goal was a volley off a Carlos Armenta corner kick.

At 9-0, the Granite Bears are unbeaten through their first nine matches for the fourth consecutive season. The 2022, fall 2021 and 2019 teams each started 9-0, while the spring 2021 team began the season 7-0-2.

Mount Airy is set to host a key conference match on Sept. 25 against Elkin. The Bears and Elks are the only two Northwest 1A Conference teams unbeaten in league play.

Elkin is 8-1-1 on the season and 4-0 against conference opponents.

Mount Airy has scored 60 goals this season while allowing just three, while Elkin has scored 59 and allowed just five.

North Surry fell to 5-5-1 with Wednesday’s loss.

The Greyhounds have already tied their conference win total from last season and are one win shy of their overall win total in 2022, and the team still has 10 regular matches remaining on their schedule.

Like Mount Airy, North Surry will host a tough conference opponent on Sept. 25 when Surry Central comes to Toast. Surry Central is 7-4-1 overall and tied with North for second in the Foothills 2A Conference at 3-1.