Mount Airy bounces back by sweeping East Wilkes

September 22, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Kinlee Reece back sets to a Granite Bear teammate.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Rebekah Freeman serves for Mount Airy during the third set.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Abby Epperson (8) leaps to set up an attack.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Isabella Allen runs down an East Wilkes attack to keep a rally alive.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Alissa Clabo hits one of her team-high 10 kills against East Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Mckenna Watson (5) blocks East Wilkes’ Zoe Cheek (15).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy rebounded from its only conference loss of the season by taking down East Wilkes 3-0.

The Granite Bears swept the Cardinals for the second time this season, this time beating their opponents in Howard M. Finch Gymnasium. The Bears won a close first set 25-21, then pulled away late in the second and third sets to win 25-17 and 25-16 respectively.

Thursday’s win is Mount Airy’s eighth overall and sixth in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Granite Bears (8-4, 6-1 NW1A) went 5-1 through the first half of conference play after starting the season 2-3 overall – though all five matches were against teams from the 2A division.

Mount Airy traveled to Alleghany on Sept. 19 for the latest installation of the budding rivalry between the programs.

In 2021, the first season of the new realignment that put the Bears and Trojans in the same conference, the teams split regular season meetings. Mount Airy then defeated Alleghany 3-2 in the conference tournament semifinals en route to the tournament championship.

The following year the teams shared the NW1A Regular Season Championship after once again splitting their first two meetings. Mount Airy faced Alleghany in the NW1A Tournament Championship match and won 3-0.

Mount Airy and Alleghany both came into Tuesday’s match having won five consecutive matches. Both were undefeated in league play, but it was Alleghany that remained unbeaten in the conference with the 3-1 victory.

The Trojans won with set scores of 25-19, 19-25, 25-15 and 25-22.

Mount Airy bounced back from its first loss to a 1A team by sweeping East Wilkes.

The Bears outlasted the Wilkes Cardinals 25-21 in the first set, then took a 20-13 lead in the second. East Wilkes (3-11, 1-6 NW1A) used back-to-back strong serves to cut the lead to 20-15, then Mount Airy responded with a 4-0 run.

The Bears went on to win the set 25-17.

Mount Airy carried momentum straight into the third set where Kinlee Reece served the team to an 8-0 start. Sydney Joyce and Alissa Clabo, who combined for 19 of Mount Airy’s 40 total kills, each had two kills during the run.

East Wilkes responded with three-consecutive points, but another strong performance on the service line – this time from Joyce – increased Mount Airy’s lead to 13-4.

Mount Airy’s 10 aces in Thursday’s match mark the sixth consecutive match the team reached double-digits in the category. Overall, the Bears have nine such matches on the season.

East Wilkes’ Maggie Reese helped will the visitors back with a 3-1 run, but Mount Airy once again shut the visitors’ momentum down before it could really get going. Abby Epperson halted the run with a kill, then Mount Airy went on a 5-1 run to go up 19-8.

The Cardinals, determined not to go down without a fight, extended rallies with strong play on the back line. However, the margin never got below eight points again as Mount Airy held on for a 25-16 victory.

Joyce led Mount Airy with 10 kills. Clabo and Epperson each had nine kills, followed by four Bears with three kills each: Reece, Isabella Allen, Jamari Mason and Mckenna Watson.

Joyce also led the team in aces with five. Reece added a pair of aces, while Clabo, Mason and Allen added one each. Mount Airy only committed five service aces as a team.

Reece recorded 28 of Mount Airy’s 31 assists. Mason added two, and Rebekah Freeman had one.

Mason led the way in both digs (18) and serve receptions (21).

Mount Airy looks to stay in the race for the NW1A Regular Season Championship when it travels to South Stokes (6-8, 3-4 NW1A) on Sept. 26.