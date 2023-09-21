Mount Airy wins Cross Creek match

September 20, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Mount Airy’s Madison Akers chips onto the green on the third hole at Cross Creek Country Club.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Sophie Harris putts on the fourth hole.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Josie Tompkins tees off on the third hole.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Anna Peterson chips over Lovills Creek on the sixth hole.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Jordan Snow putts on the seventh hole.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Sophie Hutchens hits onto the green on the sixth hole.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy finished first out of four teams in a nonconference golf match on Sept. 19.

Granite Bear freshman Madison Akers was the medalist for the match with a 9-hole score of 37 strokes. Her finish was 12 strokes better than the match’s runner-up – East Surry’s Sophie Harris.

Akers and Mount Airy won the match with a team score of 154. East Surry was next at 159, followed by East Wilkes at 170 and North Surry at 179.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS

1. Madison Akers (MA) 37

2. Sophie Harris (ES) 49

3. Zona Raasch (ES) 50

4. Halle Byrd (EW) 54

5. Emma Carter (EW) 57

TEAM RESULTS

*The top three individual performances contributed to the total team score.

Mount Airy – 154

Madison Akers 37

Sidney Kate Venable 58

Carley Hill 59

Anna Peterson 61

East Surry – 159

Sophie Harris 49

Zona Raasch 50

Sophie Hutchens 60

Taylor Sutphin 60

East Wilkes – 170

Halle Byrd 54

Emma Carter 57

Hannah Mathis 59

Sydney Absher 60

North Surry – 179

Keelee Bradley 58

Jordan Snow 59

Erin Moore 62

Khloe Nodarse 62

Josie Tompkins 62