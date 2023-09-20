Cardinals take flight vs. Eagles

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (10) rises above the net for an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Lily O’Neal dives near her bench to keep a rally alive.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal libero Addy Sechrist passes to a teammate against the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Maddy Scott hits a cross-court attack in the second set.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Kylee Schendel (13) and East Surry’s Madeline Dayton (6) meet at the net.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal Maggy Sechrist (9) places an attack past the Golden Eagle blockers.
Cory Smith | The News
Madlyn Quesenberry serves for the Golden Eagles during the third set.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry bounced back from its only loss of the season by sweeping Surry Central.
The Cardinals flew through the first two sets in the Sept. 19 match. The teams combined for just three ties and two lead changes across the two sets, which the Cards won 25-7 and 25-9.
The third set saw a revitalized Central team lead by three at one point, but East proved to be too much after coming back to win 25-20.
Surry Central’s 20 third-set points are tied for the most by any FH2A team against East Surry.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 6-8 overall and 1-5 in the FH2A Conference with their fourth consecutive loss. Central is sixth in the FH2A standings.
The Cardinals improved to 13-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference with the victory on Tuesday. East has yet to lose a set in conference play, and has only lost six sets all season.
Three of East Surry’s six set losses in 2023 came as part of an all-star mini jamboree on Sept. 16. East faced off with the 2021 2A State Champions Southwestern Randolph at 11 a.m., winning 3-0, then fell 3-1 to the 2022 2A State Champions McMichael at 2 p.m.
Surry Central had the unfortunate honor of being the first team to face East Surry following East’s first loss of the season.
The Cards scored first in the opening set, then a Cardinal attack error, block from Lily O’Neal and strong serve from the Eagles gave the visitors a 3-1 lead. However, the Golden Eagles would not score back-to-back points again until the final stretch of the second set.
A kill from Khloe Bennett started a 5-0 East Surry run. Surry Central’s Maddy Scott interrupted the run with a kill, then East scored seven of the next eight to force a Central timeout.
Central trailed 14-5 at the time of the timeout, and the team’s only two points for the remainder of the set were scored off kills from Mallie Southern. East Surry, meanwhile, went on an 11-2 run.
Bennett, Bella Hutchens, Maggy Sechrist and Merry Parker Boaz each recorded multiple kills in the set. Both Maggy and Addy Sechrist had aces in the first set, and East didn’t commit a single service error.
A fired up East team only committed one attack error in the opening set.
Addy Sechrist served East to a 5-1 start in the second set. The teams traded the next six points as five different players recorded kills: Boaz and Hutchens for East, and O’Neal, Maddy Scott and Kylee Schendel for Central.
A service error and two attack errors from the Eagles grew East’s lead to 10-4, but the Cards’ first attack error of the evening gave the serve back to the visitors. Schendel and Maggy Sechrist traded kills to make it 11-6.
East Surry followed with a 5-0 run, gave up a point on an attack error, then scored the next six points. Hutchens recorded a kill on four-consecutive points during the run, then shared a blocked with Izzy Cline on the fifth.
East’s first service error of the match started Central’s first 3-0 run since going up 3-1 in the opening set. Southern had a kill for the next two Central points.
Hutchens ended the run with a kill — her seventh of the set — then the Cards capped off the 25-9 set victory with a well-placed attack.
Central took a 2-0 lead in the third set. The team’s second point came after libero Caroline Scott got under a booming attack from Hutchens and placed the return in the back corner, hyping up the Eagles’ bench and fans.
East Surry responded with a 4-0 run, then Central went on its largest run of the day by scoring six of the next seven behind strong serving from Schendel and O’Neal. An East Surry attack error put Central up 8-5 for the team’s largest lead of the match.
There were more lead changes through the first nine points of the third set than in the two full sets prior. The third set featured five lead changes and seven ties by the time East Surry led 13-12.
While serving was a strength for Central at times, untimely service errors derailed momentum for the visitors.
The Eagles committed their fourth service error of the third set to make it 12-11. An attack error by the Eagles tied things up at 12, then East forced the final lead change on an ace from Addy Sechrist.
The senior libero finished the night with a team-high five aces. Maggy Sechrist added three aces, while Boaz and Hutchens each had one.
East Surry only committed two service errors in the match.
Addy Sechrist served East to a 16-12 lead, but a 4-2 run by the visitors cut that advantage to 18-16. East’s Boaz, Maggy Sechrist and Madeline Dayton had kills on the next three points, then Boaz had a block.
Central managed to cut the lead to 23-20 at one point, then a Hutchens kill and Boaz ace ended the match.
Hutchens led East Surry with 14 kills, followed by Boaz with nine, Maggy Sechrist with 5 and Bennett with two. Bennett and Hutchens each had two blocks.
Addy Sechrist had 16 digs to go with her seven aces, and Kate McCraw finished the night with 32 assists.
Surry Central’s stats were not available at the time of publication.
Both teams return to FH2A action on Sept. 21. East Surry travels to North Wilkes (10-2, 4-2 FH2A), and Surry Central hosts West Wilkes (5-7, 2-4 FH2A).