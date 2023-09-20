Greyhounds top Cards on Senior Night

September 20, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>East Surry tennis coach Alison Hooker, middle, is pictured with Cardinal seniors Chloe Koons, left, and Sophie Hutchens prior to Monday’s match against North Surry.</p> <p>Mallory Estrada | Special to the News</p>

<p>Sophie Hutchens is recognized on East Surry’s Senior Night for tennis.</p> <p>Mallory Estrada | Special to the News</p>

<p>Chloe Koons is recognized on East Surry’s Senior Night for tennis.</p> <p>Mallory Estrada | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Julia Pedraza serves in the No. 1 singles match</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Clara Burke approaches the net for a slam in the No. 2 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Molly Reeves hits a slam in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — North Surry flipped the script on East Surry in their Sept. 18 match.

The Cardinals won 6-3 when the teams first faced off back on Aug. 21, but the Greyhounds fought back in the rematch to come away with the 5-4 victory.

Monday’s victory is North’s first over East in at least a decade. MaxPreps records for North Surry’s girls tennis team date back to the 2013 season, and in that time East Surry won 17 consecutive matches in the rivalry.

East Surry began the afternoon by recognizing its two senior players: Sophie Hutchens and Chloe Koons.

Action began and the teams split the six singles matches down the middle.

North Surry No. 1 seed Julia Pedraza gave the visitors a 1-0 match advantage by defeating Hutchens 6-1, 6-1. The Hounds’ lead grew to 2-0 after No. 5 seed Mattie Bare took down the Cards’ Ava Voss 6-2, 6-2.

East Surry battled back with two singles wins. Mallory Estrada picked up East’s first win on court No. 4, defeating Sparrow Krantz 6-3, 6-1, then Celia Robertson topped Rose O’Reilly 6-3, 6-2 on court No. 6.

The final singles matches to conclude followed a similar formula. East No. 2 Taylor Bullington and No. 3 Koons each won their first set 6-0. Koons held on to defeat Molly Reeves 7-5 in the second set, but North’s Clara Burke came back to beat Bullington 6-4 in No. 2 singles to force a third-set tiebreaker.

The pair stayed neck and neck for the duration of the tiebreaker before Burke pulled away with the 11-9 win.

The Greyhounds secured the overall victory by taking 2-of-3 doubles matches. The No. 1 duo of Pedraza and Burke topped Hutchens and Koons 8-2, while the No. 3 team of Krantz and O’Reilly beat Voss and Robertson 8-5.

East Surry’s No. 2 team of Bullington and Estrada defeated Reeves and Bare 8-2.

North Surry improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Foothills 2A Conference with the win, while East Surry fell to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in conference.