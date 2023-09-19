Forbush strikes in 80th minute to down Central

Surry Central’s Rodrigo Cortes Montero (22) leaps to head a punt from Forbush.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Alberto Talavera jumps in front of a Forbush through ball up the sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Chris Nava (5) weaves through a flock of Falcon midfielders.
Cory Smith | The News
Daniel Urquiza takes a free kick for Surry Central in Forbush’s defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
Luke Creed (25) redirects a corner kick at the Forbush goal.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Forbush took sole control of the Foothills 2A Conference’s top spot with a dramatic victory against Surry Central.
The two powerhouses went scoreless for more than 79 minutes in a match that appeared destined for extra time. Forbush kept up the fight and found the back of the net with 14 seconds remaining in regulation.
Ethan Schneider scored the game-winner for the visiting Falcons off an assist from Samuel Garcia.
Play was halted by the official near the visitors’ sideline with 31 seconds remaining in regulation. The ball quickly made its way to the home sideline after the match resumed, and it led to Garcia making a run to the corner. The Falcon crossed into the 18-yard box for Schneider to finish off.
Schneider’s goal was Forbush’s 10th shot of the second half. The Falcons came out with new life in the half after only managing two shots through the first 40 minutes.
Surry Central, alternatively, fired six shots in the opening half and even earned three corner kicks through the first five minutes of play. The first of Central’s corners came less than 90 seconds after kickoff after Chris Nava’s shot bounced off a Forbush defender and over the end line.
The Golden Eagles picked up two shots off their next two corners: a header from Luke Creed that deflected out for the second corner, then a shot from Rodrigo Cortes Montero that sailed over the crossbar.
Despite its early offensive flurry, Surry Central struggled to finish on its opportunities and remained scoreless.
Central’s back line of Montero, Alberto Talavera, Luizao Sanchez and Daniel Urquiza limited Forbush’s chances in the Eagles’ defensive third. The defense and goalie Jose Marquez fended off numerous set pieces from Forbush free kicks to keep the score knotted up through halftime.
Forbush buckled down on its passing and off-ball movement in the second half to move more efficiently through the midfield. The visitors utilized their speed throughout the game, frequently working through Omar Arzate, but it became more of a factor in the second half as the team settled in.
Forbush initially found the back of the net in the 47th minute, though an offside call invalidated the goal.
The Falcons earned a free kick at the top of the Eagles’ 18-yard box after Elvis Mendez was fouled. Gio Jimenez placed a shot on target that was knocked down by Marquez, and Mendez was there for the rebound but was whistled offside.
Central’s Talavera fired a shot three minutes into the second half, but it be would another 33 minutes for the Eagles put another attempt on frame. Jimenez, Donovan Mingus, Ayden Schneider and Jonathan Flores contributed to a revamped Falcons back line that looked to shut down Central’s leading scorer, Creed.
Forbush denied direct passes to Creed, and the back line pressed up high enough that any attempt of sending an overhead through ball was easily picked off by the keeper.
The Golden Eagles’ experienced defense still managed to keep the score tied at 0-0 despite the Falcons dominating the possession battle. Marquez prevented a few potential goals with quality saves – including a barrage of shots on target within the span of 10 seconds.
Forbush’s Mingus found Ethan Schneider inside Central’s 18 in the 54th minute. Ethan’s shot was blocked by Marquez, then Garcia and Bryan Galarza followed with shots of their own that were also blocked. Forbush eventually earned a corner kick, but nothing came of it.
Galarza and Ethan Schneider each had good looks later in the second half, but both were saved by Marquez.
Despite the long stretch of offensive struggles in the second half, Central put a shot on goal with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Kevin Avila found Cesar Guerrero up the sideline, and Guerrero cut back and fired on frame but his shot was saved.
Forbush found the back of the net not long after.
The Falcons’ victory was the team’s sixth consecutive of the season and fifth consecutive in the series with the Golden Eagles.
Forbush improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the FH2A Conference. The loss was Central’s first in league play, but the team responded with a 6-2 victory over Wilkes Central the following day.
The Eagles sit at 6-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.